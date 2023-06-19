NationalWorldTV
Yapton mum wins Slimming World gold award as weight loss consultant

A mum-of-two from Yapton has been awarded gold status as a weight loss consultant at the annual Slimming World Oscars.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST
Kirsty Cheyne receives her gold award from Margaret Miles-Bramwell. Picture: Slimming WorldKirsty Cheyne receives her gold award from Margaret Miles-Bramwell. Picture: Slimming World
Kirsty Cheyne receives her gold award from Margaret Miles-Bramwell. Picture: Slimming World

Kirsty Cheyne launched her Yapton and Pagham Slimming World group in December 2016 and achieved a Silver Century Club award in June 2018.

At the Slimming World Oscars 2023, held in Birmingham on June 10, Kirsty was over the moon to receive the prestigious gold award from the company's founder and chairman, Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

She said: "It was an absolute honour and a privilege to collect and celebrate my gold consultants award on stage at the Slimming World Oscars and to be recognised for my efforts in helping people locally to lose weight every week.

"I am so passionate about my role as a consultant and seeing my members' confidence grow week by week. They lose weight, change their health, become more active, try out new foods and recipes and find the courage to take on and smash challenges they’ve always dreamed of. They make me so proud every week.

"I adore my job. This gold award is for my members, their dedication and commitment to their weight loss journeys each week in our Yapton Wednesday and Pagham Thursday groups helped me achieve this, so a big heartfelt thank you to all of them."

