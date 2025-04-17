1,000 trees planted in Rye micro wood project

By Saffron Phillips
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Volunteers put their spades to work to create a new micro wood in Rye.

Rother District Council officers were joined by residents and Rye’s mayor Andy Stuart to plant 1,000 trees on Mason Field.

The micro wood, also known as a Miyawaki Forest, has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund set up to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The creation of the wood involved densely planting a variety of native tree and shrub saplings on an area around the size of a tennis court. It replicates the natural process of forest regeneration, promotes fast growth, increases resilience and reduces the need for ongoing maintenance.

Rye Mayor Andy Stuart was one of the volunteers helping to plant the micro woodRye Mayor Andy Stuart was one of the volunteers helping to plant the micro wood
Rye Mayor Andy Stuart was one of the volunteers helping to plant the micro wood

Fencing and signage will be added to the site shortly.

Cllr Kathryn Field, the council’s portfolio holder for environmental and climate strategy, said: “Micro woods bring huge benefits to the local environment, providing habitats for our pollinator species and other wildlife and helping to tackle the effects of climate change in our district.

“I am extremely grateful to the volunteers who gave us their time over two days, and council staff, to plant the trees and create Rye’s very own micro wood.”

Related topics:RyeCharles III
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice