1,000 trees planted in Rye micro wood project

Volunteers put their spades to work to create a new micro wood in Rye.

Rother District Council officers were joined by residents and Rye’s mayor Andy Stuart to plant 1,000 trees on Mason Field.

The micro wood, also known as a Miyawaki Forest, has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund set up to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

The creation of the wood involved densely planting a variety of native tree and shrub saplings on an area around the size of a tennis court. It replicates the natural process of forest regeneration, promotes fast growth, increases resilience and reduces the need for ongoing maintenance.

Rye Mayor Andy Stuart was one of the volunteers helping to plant the micro wood

Fencing and signage will be added to the site shortly.

Cllr Kathryn Field, the council’s portfolio holder for environmental and climate strategy, said: “Micro woods bring huge benefits to the local environment, providing habitats for our pollinator species and other wildlife and helping to tackle the effects of climate change in our district.

“I am extremely grateful to the volunteers who gave us their time over two days, and council staff, to plant the trees and create Rye’s very own micro wood.”