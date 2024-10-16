15 year old Ernest Wakeford from Ditchling wins international poetry prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old from Ditchling has beaten over 6,000 young writers from across the world to be named one of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year.

Ernest Wakeford was one of the top 15 winners announced by The Poetry Society at a special celebration at The British Library, London.

Ernest said: “Winning the award has really given me confidence in my writing and I’m really pleased that the work I’ve put into my writing has paid off.

"I’m also looking forward to meeting other young poets and I hope I’ll carry on developing my writing into the future.”

Ernest Wakeford (© Madden Mannock Photography)

The 15-year-old writes about flowers, tangerines and the weather, and counts D. H. Lawrence and Sylvia Plath among his favourite poets.

Friends, family, poets and educators got a glimpse into a poetry crystal ball as they listened to readings from the Foyle Young Poets Award’s top 15 writers, heard reflections from the judges and celebrated the best poems written by young people from across the world in 2024.

Young poets came from all over the UK to celebrate their achievement, travelling from Edinburgh, Swansea, County Antrim, Newcastle, Cumbria, Somerset and even Hong Kong and the USA to meet their peers at the British Library.

It was the perfect setting to honour the young writers the judges praised as ‘the future stars of the poetry world’.

The winning poems explore a huge array of subjects, from those that evoke the delicate beauty of the natural world, to those that shine a light on love, loss, and conflict.

Using a range of inventive forms, there are poems that tenderly picture apocalyptic futures, or surreally imagine the smell of the moon.

Taken together, the winners’ poems are a stunning snapshot of the experience of being a young person in the world today.

Run by The Poetry Society since 1998 and generously supported by the Foyle Foundation, the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award is firmly established as one of the leading writing competitions for young people aged 11 to 17 years.

An amazing 17,000 poems from over 6,600 young poets were entered into the competition.

Young people from 113 countries took part from as far afield as Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Madagascar and Sri Lanka, as well as the four corners of the UK.

From these poems this year’s judges Vanessa Kisuule and Jack Underwood selected 100 winners, made up of 15 top poets and 85 commended poets.

Winners of the award receive a fantastic range of prizes to help develop their writing.

All the winners will receive further mentoring opportunities.

The top 15 poets are invited to attend a residential writing course at the Arvon centre, The Hurst in Shropshire, in February 2025.

There they will spend a week focusing on improving their poetry and establishing a community of writers, under the guidance of professional poets.

All 100 winners of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award receive a year’s youth membership of The Poetry Society and a goody bag full of books donated by generous sponsors.

The Poetry Society continues to support winners throughout their careers providing publication, performance and development opportunities.

The top 15 poems will be published in a printed winners’ anthology (also available online) from March 2025.

The 85 commended poems will appear in an online anthology.

Both anthologies showcase the talent of the winners and are distributed free to thousands of schools, libraries, reading groups and poetry lovers across the UK and the world

Tulips by Ernest Wakeford

Your numb, dry tongues,

pressed, hung in the air,

dull butter knives,

rubber eggs.

Thick-walled veins

suckle slow

in grey.

You're flattened,

empty like peeled oranges

and lying on the wind

thin and dumb as anything.