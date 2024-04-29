2024 could see the last Scarecrow Festival in Polegate and surrounding areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polegate Community Foundation are proud to present The Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival taking place in Polegate, Willingdon, Hampden Park & Ratton between July 13 and 27. The week-long event is raising money for three local children’s charities; Amaze, Children with Cancer Fund and Chustnut Tree House.

The Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival began as just the Polegate Scarecrow Festival back in 2018 but as the event goes into its seventh-year, support is needed now more than ever before. A corporate sponsor wasn’t secured last year and the event organisers are running the event out of general funds reserved to keep the organisation going throughout the year.

Not only monetary support is needed but volunteers to help run the event behind the scenes are also required to keep the event running smoothly. Event participation has also been on s steady decline meaning it has been even harder to raise money for the various charities that these events have supported.

Scarecrow in Polegate Scarecrow Festival 2021.

Nathan Dunbar, Founder of the Polegate Community Foundation said: “We brought the first ever Scarecrow Festival to Polegate in 2018 and it is now an annual event celebrated by many local residents. Whether it be from youth groups, care homes, individuals, or families, we have seen 100s of fantastic handmade creations dotted around the town and surrounding areas, but we may not be able to see the event into 2025.”

The Polegate Community Foundation is a not-for-profit community organisation that was founded after the running of two successful Scarecrow Festivals in 2018 and 2019. They now run different events throughout the year ensuring that local communities remain at the heart of the organisation.