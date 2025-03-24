22-year-old from West Sussex named ambassador for Teenage Cancer Trust in support of CarFest

With the ambassadors of its charity partners, CarFest aims to inspire the nation to #DoMoreGood

CarFest presented by bp pulse was created by Chris Evans in 2012 with a simple yet profound purpose - to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thirteen years on, this mission remains at the heart of everything CarFest does. Visitors come to this family-fundraising festival to hear incredible music, make memories with loved ones, and be part of something bigger. 100% of profits from every ticket sold goes towards seven incredible charities supporting children, teens, and families across the UK.

This year CarFest will be raising funds for BBC Children in Need which receives 50% of the total funds raised. Other national charity partners, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Epilepsy, who will each receive 7% of the funds raised. Local Hampshire based charity Naomi’s House & Jacksplace will receive 2%. The remaining 13% will be donated to additional causes, including those local to the CarFest event site. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to supporting these incredible causes.

This year’s Do More Good Week shines a spotlight on these charities by sharing the stories of several young ambassadors - extraordinary children whose lives have been changed by CarFest’s support. Since 2012, CarFest has raised over £25 million for its charitable partners, and in 2024 alone, an impressive £1.26 million was donated. This August Bank Holiday (22nd-24th), CarFest returns to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, featuring six festivals rolled into one: FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest, and Cars at CarFest.

Adam, 22, from West Sussex, is this year’s ambassador for Teenage Cancer Trust. A passionate motorsport fan and university student in Plymouth, Adam’s life took an unexpected turn in 2021 when he was diagnosed with adrenocortical cancer. The diagnosis came as a shock, as he’d had no prior symptoms. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, Adam remained stable, but in October 2024 the cancer returned - this time in his liver. Adam’s recently completed another round of chemotherapy and is preparing for surgery in the coming months.

Teenage Cancer Trust provides specialist care and emotional support, making sure young people with cancer receive the best possible care and feel less alone during their treatment. Throughout Adam’s journey, Teenage Cancer Trust was a constant source of support - not just for him, but for his family as well.

The charity helped Adam navigate the challenges of being a young adult with cancer. Now, he wants to encourage others facing a diagnosis to turn to them for support. Adam explained, “For other young people who may need to reach out to Teenage Cancer Trust, please don’t be afraid to reach out for help. It doesn’t make you any less of a person. Everyone needs someone to lean on sometimes, and that’s exactly what these guys stand for.”

This year, 10% of ticket sales and all festival profits will go directly to these charities, ensuring that more children like Adam can find joy, confidence, and adventure beyond their diagnosis.

This year, global pop sensation Rita Ora will headline the Main Stage on Saturday 23rd August. That’s not all, and alongside Rita, fans can enjoy a whole host of acts, including the rock-tastic Travis, folk-rock musician Tom Walker, 80s pop sensations Madness as well as the smooth blues of Seasick Steve to name a few.

CarFest 2025 will be the best yet, celebrating music, family fun, and fundraising all in one place. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend! Tickets are available now at www.carfest.org