24 schools enter Henry Adams’s Design a Flag Competition

To herald the Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris this summer, leading estate agency Henry Adams set a creative challenge in schools across the region.Primary-aged children in 24 local schools were asked to design an Olympic-themed flag which celebrates the competition’s core values of Excellence, Respect and Friendship.

Gareth Overton, head of residential sales at Henry Adams, said, “We know the younger members of our local communities are amazingly creative, so we worked alongside their teachers to develop this exciting initiative that embraces the spirit of the Olympics.

“The values of excellence, respect and friendship are important in the Olympics but also in every aspect of life and at school. It was a very close competition and the overall winning design is a real work of art. The flag, created by Francis from Midhurst CE Primary School, now appears on some of our Henry Adams For Sale & Sold boards.”

As part of the challenge, children were asked to avoid using the Olympic logo due to copyright restrictions. Instead, they used their creativity using colours, symbols, words and pictures that show the spirit of the Games while staying true to the themes of excellence, respect and friendship. Frances had researched all the countries taking part in the Olympics 2024 and then drew their flags for her entry.

Henry Adams teamed up with 24 primary schools to celebrate Olympic values including friendship

Dee Tickner, community liaison at Henry Adams, organised the challenge. Dee said, “We started the timer for the competition by visiting each school with our local branch managers to introduce the challenge. It was wonderful to see that the school values often matched the Olympic values we were celebrating together. The response was amazing. As well as highlighting the sporting values, it also provided a chance for young designers to demonstrate their artistic and design talents.”

The Henry Adams Design a Flag Competition was judged on creativity, originality, and adherence to the themes, while avoiding restricted Olympic logos or mascots.

Two winning children from each school were awarded official Olympic merchandise and the overall winning entry secured £350 worth of sports equipment for their school and a bundle of Olympic merchandise for themselves.