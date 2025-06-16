25 Walkers, 25km from Southwick to Littlehampton, 25 years of changing lives

Home-Start Sponsored Walk Sets Off This Saturday from Southwick to Littlehampton

This Saturday, 22 June, 25 dedicated walkers will lace up their boots to walk 25km from Southwick to Littlehampton, marking 25 years of Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur supporting local families through some of life’s toughest challenges.

The walk celebrates a quarter-century of Home-Start volunteers walking alongside families facing overwhelming challenges - through isolation, mental health struggles, postnatal depression, domestic abuse, and poverty – offering compassionate, life-changing support when it's needed most.

The scenic route along the South Coast will finish with medals, cake, and a well-earned glass of fizz for all walkers – and every donation brings Home-Start closer to helping more vulnerable children and families this year and beyond.

Getting feet and fit ready!

So far, the team has raised £6,086 of its £7,500 goal and the charity is calling on the local community to help them reach the final stretch in time for the big day: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/25kfor25years

“Every pound raised helps us recruit, train and support volunteers who walk alongside families through difficult times,” said Lucy Knowles from Home-Start AWA. “This walk is not just about distance – it's about determination, community spirit, and standing with local children and families who need a helping hand to find their strength again. Every pound raised helps us recruit and train volunteers to offer hands-on support for families in crisis.”

From Isolation to Connection – Harry’s Story

One such story is that of Harry, a young child who arrived at Home-Start struggling with speech, sensory processing, and change. His mother Maddie, recently separated and caring for Harry and his baby brother alone, described life as “overwhelming and isolating.”

After being introduced to a Home-Start Family Group, everything began to change. With gentle, patient support from staff and volunteers, Harry began to thrive — speaking more, socialising, and learning to cope. Maddie found connection, confidence, and a place she could call a lifeline.

“I feel gratitude for being able to access such a wonderful resource,” said Maddie. “For the village I found in Home-Start – and for memories my children and I will have for a lifetime.”

Over the past 25 years, Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur has supported 4,250 families and 9,500 children, offering early, non-judgemental support that changes lives. With need rising sharply, the charity is determined to recruit 25 new volunteers and reach 100 more children in the year ahead.

“Your support can help us be there for the next Maddie and Harry,” said Lucy. “Together, we can make sure no family faces tough times alone.”

Donate now and help Home-Start reach its goal: