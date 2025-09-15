5,000 Lengths for 5,000 children who stop breathing in their sleep: Arundel Lido End of Season Pool Party to host Charity Swimathon for rare children’s condition with Michael Read MBE.

On Sunday 28 September 2025, Arundel Lido will host its much-loved End of Season Pool Party, bringing together the local community for a day of celebration, music, food and fun. This year, the event will also feature a very special challenge: a charity swimathon in support of Keep Me Breathing, a Sussex-based children’s charity developing life-saving technology for children born with Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is ambitious yet deeply symbolic: 5,000 pool lengths in one day - one for every child worldwide living with CCHS.

Long distance and multiple channel swimmer Michael Read MBE will also be in attendance to cheer the swimmers on and, weather depending, may take a dip for a ceremonial lap himself!

James Oakley, Founder of Keep Me Breathing, says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event Poster

“CCHS is a rare genetic disorder that stops children from breathing the moment they fall asleep. Our challenge at the Lido is to shine a light on the 5,000+ children around the world living with this condition, and to raise funds for our pioneering treatment for these children, backed by over 130 scientists, doctors and engineers. Whether someone swims one length or one hundred, every lap brings us closer to our target. Like every breath, every lap counts.”

Says Eloise Kent, Trustee of Keep Me Breathing and mum to Beau, who has CCHS and lives in Arundel:

“For families like ours, this charity isn’t just about research - it’s about hope. Beau has to rely on a ventilator every single night, and the work of Keep Me Breathing offers the chance of a future where children like him can finally sleep safely and freely. Having our community here in Arundel come together for this cause means the world to us.”

Says Michael Read MBE:

Keep Me Breathing Charity Swimathon

“I’ve swum more miles than most people drive, but this challenge is something truly special. To see a whole community rally behind such a rare condition, and to know every length makes a difference for these children, is deeply inspiring. I’m proud to be part of it.”

Alongside the swimathon, the Pool Party will feature:

Live music from local band Men at Risk

BBQ and bar

Face painting and family activities

Popolo Ceramico stall

Raffle and gift tree

Event details

Left: Keep Me Breathing Trustee Eloise Kent and son Beau, Right: Keep Me Breathing Trustee Stephanie Roberts and son Casper

Sunday 28 September 2025

10:00am - 4:00pm

Arundel Lido, Queen Street, Arundel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community is invited to swim, cheer, or simply enjoy the party while supporting a cause that directly impacts children and families both locally and worldwide. You can learn more and book tickets at: https://arundel-lido.com/whats-on/

Or contact Sarah at: [email protected]

About Keep Me Breathing

Keep Me Breathing is a UK charity based in Brighton & Hove, supporting children born with Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS) - a rare genetic condition that prevents the body from breathing automatically during sleep.

The charity funds pioneering medical technology - including and advanced portable and wearable breathing pacemaker for CCHS children and patients.