5,000 Lengths for 5,000 children who stop breathing in their sleep: Arundel Lido End of Season Pool Party to host Charity Swimathon for rare children’s condition with Michael Read MBE.
The aim is ambitious yet deeply symbolic: 5,000 pool lengths in one day - one for every child worldwide living with CCHS.
Long distance and multiple channel swimmer Michael Read MBE will also be in attendance to cheer the swimmers on and, weather depending, may take a dip for a ceremonial lap himself!
James Oakley, Founder of Keep Me Breathing, says:
“CCHS is a rare genetic disorder that stops children from breathing the moment they fall asleep. Our challenge at the Lido is to shine a light on the 5,000+ children around the world living with this condition, and to raise funds for our pioneering treatment for these children, backed by over 130 scientists, doctors and engineers. Whether someone swims one length or one hundred, every lap brings us closer to our target. Like every breath, every lap counts.”
Says Eloise Kent, Trustee of Keep Me Breathing and mum to Beau, who has CCHS and lives in Arundel:
“For families like ours, this charity isn’t just about research - it’s about hope. Beau has to rely on a ventilator every single night, and the work of Keep Me Breathing offers the chance of a future where children like him can finally sleep safely and freely. Having our community here in Arundel come together for this cause means the world to us.”
Says Michael Read MBE:
“I’ve swum more miles than most people drive, but this challenge is something truly special. To see a whole community rally behind such a rare condition, and to know every length makes a difference for these children, is deeply inspiring. I’m proud to be part of it.”
Alongside the swimathon, the Pool Party will feature:
- Live music from local band Men at Risk
- BBQ and bar
- Face painting and family activities
- Popolo Ceramico stall
- Raffle and gift tree
Event details
Sunday 28 September 2025
10:00am - 4:00pm
Arundel Lido, Queen Street, Arundel
The community is invited to swim, cheer, or simply enjoy the party while supporting a cause that directly impacts children and families both locally and worldwide. You can learn more and book tickets at: https://arundel-lido.com/whats-on/
Or contact Sarah at: [email protected]
About Keep Me Breathing
Keep Me Breathing is a UK charity based in Brighton & Hove, supporting children born with Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS) - a rare genetic condition that prevents the body from breathing automatically during sleep.
The charity funds pioneering medical technology - including and advanced portable and wearable breathing pacemaker for CCHS children and patients.