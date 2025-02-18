62% of elderly cut back on heating: Homelium Care’s ‘Caring Through the Cold’ campaign delivers warmth, community, and hope

Over 62% of older people are having to cut back on heating or powering their home recently to make ends meet. The cold dark months brings many issues other than just feeling cold.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many seniors, unaffordable heating bills force impossible choices—skipping meals, wearing layers indoors, or retreating to bed for warmth. “From 1 January to 31 March 2025 the price for energy for a typical household who use electricity and gas and pay by Direct Debit will go up by 1.2% to £1,738 per year.” (ofgem, 2025), because of this, there is often financial strain which then leads to social isolation, as leaving the house becomes daunting in freezing weather. Ofgem failed to comment directly.

Loneliness, already a silent epidemic among the elderly, intensifies during these months. Studies reveal that prolonged cold exposure not only increases risks of pneumonia and heart conditions but also exacerbates depression and anxiety. Tragically, cold weather contributes to thousands of excess winter deaths annually among older adults, a stark reminder of winter’s lethal toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homelium, a home care provider across the south of England, feel passionate that no one should ever have to feel like this. The organisation is proud to introduce Caring Through the Cold Campaign. The amazing campaign will see the team hand delivering cosy blankets to vulnerable elderly individuals in the local community to make sure they feel warm and safe during the cold, dark months. The campaign will also provide help and practical advice on staying warm, maintaining good health, and creating cosy home environments during the colder season to their online audience.

Sophie, one of our senior carers

Through the Caring Through the Cold campaign, while the cold weather is challenging, it’s also an opportunity for people to come together and offer a helping hand to those who need it most. From helping carry groceries to sharing a warm conversation, every effort counts in making sure older adults feel cared for and supported.

To help with the campaign, Homelium are partnering with Go Outdoors who are providing the blankets to support the people who need it most. “We are proud to have contributed to Homelium's 'Caring Through the Cold' campaign” said PR & Outreach Executive at Go Outdoors. “With money tighter than ever and the long British winter in full swing, we fully support their efforts to keep older adults warm over this tough period. We encourage anyone who can offer a helping hand with their efforts.”

Get Involved Today

Homelium invites everyone to contribute—donate blankets, volunteer time, or simply check on an elderly neighbour. “No one should endure winter’s hardships alone,” company director Annie Syed emphasises. Together, we can ensure warmth, safety, and dignity for our older community members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about the Caring Through the Cold campaign and how you can make a meaningful contribution by visiting the Homelium website, following Homelium on social media, or contact the team at [email protected]. Together, we can ensure that the cold weather can bring a season of warmth, kindness, and community for those who need it most.

For more information, visit Homelium.com or call 0333 3448 677.