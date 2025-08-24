We announce the death of novelist, Tempie Delois Williams (Nee King) of 5 Burley Road, Pound Hill Crawley, in the United Kingdom who passed away on July 29, 2025, at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband of 17 years, author, poet and historian, Ras Albert Williams, and her in-laws the families of Deborah Hilton and Frank Williams in the United Kingdom, and Elizabeth Thomas in the USA.

Tempie also leaves to mourn, the families of her brother, Samuel L King of Memphis, TN and sister, Lavern Thomas of Brandon, FL. Special mention must be made of her the families of her niece, Crystal King of Tampa, FL; nephew, Christopher Newell (Ashley) of Memphis, TN. and nephew, Christian Newell of Brandon, FL.

Childhood friends Aubery Williams and Kathy Donzella Sheilds; fellow authors of PublishAmerica, the Baptist Memorial Hospital, West Suburban Hospital Medical Center, Lakeview M.B. Church, Geeter High School, LeMoyne Owen College, Meharry Medical College and Fisk University, a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends in the United Kingdom, the USA, Dominca and elsewhere too numerous to mention.

The Celebration of Life ceremony for Tempie, will take place on: Friday, August 29 at 1:30pm at St Richard's Chapel, Balcombe Road, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 3NQ. Followed by a private cremation.

A webcast of the service will available for those unable to attend.

1 . Contributed In loving memory of Tempie williams 1954 - 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Albert and Tempie Cypher: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Narrative of Two Lives Intertwined. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A Beautiful Farewell: Honoring Tempie Delois Williams Photo: Submitted