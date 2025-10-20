A bus trip, a local art studio and the residents of Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell

Residents at Westergate House have been enjoying a number of outings in their minibus, including a wonderful Art Workshop at an amazing art studio just outside Emsworth.

A Trip to Matt Black Barn Studio in Nutbourne was a very popular trip with residents at Westergate House. A chance to enjoy a short journey through the West Sussex countryside to the amazing arts and crafts venue, and the opportunity to explore different artistic mediums at the monthly art workshops. With the help and support of Sarah from the education and workshop team, residents turned their hand to ink drawings, studying still life examples of autumn branches and leaves. The results were amazing! The striking monochrome pictures were incredible; residents took their time to enjoy the craft, and experience the benefits of peace, concentration and mindfulness. Help was at hand if needed, but there are clearly some talented artists in their own right at Westergate House!