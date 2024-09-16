A grand afternoon to remember aboard PS Waverley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Were you one of the 860 lucky individuals to step aboard the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer, the magnificent PS Waverley, for an extraordinary trip along the coast to Beachy head and the Seven Sisters, when it sailed from Eastbourne, for the first time in 22 years?

I was very lucky to get tickets, months ahead, for my partner, our terrier Chester and myself. As we parked the car and strolled onto the historic Eastbourne Pier, opened in June 1870 the weather was not in our favour, with a steady light drizzle.

The pier had originally been built to accommodate steamer services and offer its iconic seaside charm. By 1430, the excitement at the end of the pier was electric with so many people looking forward to their afternoon cruise, rain or no rain!

Prior to embarking, a traditionally dressed piper, along with a drummer prepared us for the upcoming treat! Just before 1445, the steamer appeared and made its way to the berth and a few travellers disembarked.

The steamer arrives.

It was a slow process getting the 860 intrepid travellers on board but by 1515 all seemed well and the steamer was freed from its mooring and churned out to sea.

Meanwhile, on board, we were all able to experience the authentic charm of a real steamship as we hear the telegraph ring, witnessed the engine’s graceful motion and sense the gentle aroma of hot oil and steam. We could even watch the paddles turning through the portholes and visit the engine room.

With almost 80 years of history, Waverley is not just a ship but a living testament to a bygone era. Paddle steamer Waverley is registered on The National Historic Fleet as being a vessel of pre-eminent national significance. She has operated in preservation since 1975 and become a “national treasure” carrying over 6 million passengers to date.

Due to the inclement weather at time of boarding, we opted for two wicker seats at the front of the observation cabin towards the front of the ship, with a perfect ledge to place Chester’s cushion, giving him great views too.

Piper serenade.

Within a short time after leaving the pier the weather improved and were treated to some amazing views of the coastline, all too familiar from the land, but rarely seen from the sea.

The sea was relatively calm and there was much to see. A bonus was the chance to enjoy a light meal or tea and cake in the dining and tea room, quite heavily populated initially to secure a dry seat. There was a great atmosphere onboard and a great number of images taken by those enjoying the trip.

This was certainly an experience of a lifetime and an afternoon to remember.

Geoff Stonebanks