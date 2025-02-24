A great opportunity to make new friends and put your skills to use helping older people in Eastbourne

Age UK East Sussex, your local independent charity for older people, has a busy furniture warehouse and donations centre in Maple Road, Eastbourne.

This raises funds every day to pay for the charity’s vital work in supporting older people in our community. The warehouse is a great, friendly team but they are getting busier and now need more people to volunteer their skills.

If you want to make new friends and use your time for good then they need people to help fix and repair furniture, electrical items, sort clothing/donations and serve in the shop. The warehouse is open every day so no matter when you have some free time it would be great to give them a hand.

The Furniture Warehouse plays a crucial role in raising vital funds for Age UK East Sussex, which supports older people across the region through essential services, including social care, advice, and companionship. With growing demand for these services, volunteers are key to keeping the warehouse running smoothly and enabling the charity to continue its important work.

Join our team!

“We are looking for people who want to join our great team and are enthusiastic, reliable, and ready to make a difference in the lives of older people in East Sussex,” said Jonathan Clinch, Warehouse Manager at Age UK East Sussex. “Whether you can spare a few hours a week or more, you will be helping to raise funds to provide essential services for older people in Eastbourne and making some great new friends..”

Why Volunteer with Us?

Support a worthy cause: every hour you volunteer helps raise essential funds that will make a positive impact on your community.Gain valuable experience: Volunteering with us is a great way to build your CV, develop new skills, and gain retail and customer service experience. And you will receive on-going training!Be part of a friendly team: join a welcoming and supportive community of volunteers who share your passion for giving back. Make some new friends!Flexible hours: whether you have a few hours a week or a couple of days to spare, we can work with your schedule.

How to Get Involved

To volunteer with Age UK East Sussex Eastbourne Furniture Warehouse, simply pop in and see us at Maple Road or contact us at 01273 476704 or [email protected]. We welcome volunteers of all backgrounds and no previous experience is required – just a friendly attitude and a desire to help! Together, let’s make Eastbourne smile!