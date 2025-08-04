A great Summer Show from Sutton and District Horticultural Society

Tim Fenner won the cookery classes with his chocolate brownies and Paul Hutchins was victorious again for the 3rd time with his 'spud' grown in a bucket. There were a lot more junior entries - with some brilliant 'self designed Lego vehicles'!
After Prizegiving there was a very successful raffle, it was a lovely village event and a fun day was had by all.
The special awards went to:
The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for most points in horticultural vegetable classes: Chris Dudman, runner up John Collis
The Ray Challenge Cup, for best vegetable exhibit: Chris Dudman
The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for most points in horticultural flower classes: joint winners Molly Tupper and Toni Green, runner up Nicky Young
The G.K. Neale Memorial cup, for most points in all horticultural classes: Chris Dudman
The Snipe Dix Trophy, for best decorative dahlia: Molly Tupper
The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for most points in Dahlia section: Molly Tupper
The Holland Challenge Cup, for best flower exhibit: Molly Tupper
Henry Tupper Tankard, for best rose exhibit: Avril Southwell
Lady Harding-Davis Salva, for winner of Master Gardener: Beatrice Tetlow
J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for highest points in the floral art classes: Anne Collis, runner up Beatrice Tetlow
Winner of Novice Class in floral art: Anna Walker
Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in the floral art: Pat Evans
Symmons Challenge bowl, for most points in cookery classes: Pat Evans
Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner up in cookery: joint winners, Toby and Imogen Green, Tim Fenner, Melissa Green and Beatrice Tetlow
Priscilla Burfield Cup, for best entry in cookery classes: Tim Fenner
Winner of Peoples' Choice: Daisy Patrick
Winners of the junior cookery classes: Toby and Imogen Green and intermediate cookery classes: Florence Tetlow
Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for most outstanding exhibit in junior classes: Arthur Tupper,
Bignor Park Prize, for the runner up, Felix Southwell
Winter Cup for most outstanding exhibit in the intermediate classes: Florence Tetlow
Top Vase 1st: Molly Tupper, 2nd: Lucy Patrick, 3rd Toni Green
Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for winner of 'spud in a bucket': Paul Hutchins
Fuchsia Cup: for winner of best fuchsia from a plug plant: Jacquie Winter