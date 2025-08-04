A great Summer Show from Sutton and District Horticultural Society

By Judy Seers
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 15:49 BST
The Sutton and District Horticultural Society had a wonderful show on Sunday 6th. Entries were significantly up on last year and the warm, dry weather was perfect for afternoon teas and Pimm's outside on the lawn.

Tim Fenner won the cookery classes with his chocolate brownies and Paul Hutchins was victorious again for the 3rd time with his 'spud' grown in a bucket. There were a lot more junior entries - with some brilliant 'self designed Lego vehicles'!

After Prizegiving there was a very successful raffle, it was a lovely village event and a fun day was had by all.

The special awards went to:

The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for most points in horticultural vegetable classes: Chris Dudman, runner up John Collis

The Ray Challenge Cup, for best vegetable exhibit: Chris Dudman

The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for most points in horticultural flower classes: joint winners Molly Tupper and Toni Green, runner up Nicky Young

The G.K. Neale Memorial cup, for most points in all horticultural classes: Chris Dudman

The Snipe Dix Trophy, for best decorative dahlia: Molly Tupper

The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for most points in Dahlia section: Molly Tupper

The Holland Challenge Cup, for best flower exhibit: Molly Tupper

Henry Tupper Tankard, for best rose exhibit: Avril Southwell

Lady Harding-Davis Salva, for winner of Master Gardener: Beatrice Tetlow

J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for highest points in the floral art classes: Anne Collis, runner up Beatrice Tetlow

Winner of Novice Class in floral art: Anna Walker

Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in the floral art: Pat Evans

Symmons Challenge bowl, for most points in cookery classes: Pat Evans

Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner up in cookery: joint winners, Toby and Imogen Green, Tim Fenner, Melissa Green and Beatrice Tetlow

Priscilla Burfield Cup, for best entry in cookery classes: Tim Fenner

Winner of Peoples' Choice: Daisy Patrick

Winners of the junior cookery classes: Toby and Imogen Green and intermediate cookery classes: Florence Tetlow

Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for most outstanding exhibit in junior classes: Arthur Tupper,

Bignor Park Prize, for the runner up, Felix Southwell

Winter Cup for most outstanding exhibit in the intermediate classes: Florence Tetlow

Top Vase 1st: Molly Tupper, 2nd: Lucy Patrick, 3rd Toni Green

Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for winner of 'spud in a bucket': Paul Hutchins

Fuchsia Cup: for winner of best fuchsia from a plug plant: Jacquie Winter

Anne Collis, winner of J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy

1. Contributed

Anne Collis, winner of J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy Photo: Submitted

Florence Tetlow, with her winning intermediate exhibit

2. Contributed

Florence Tetlow, with her winning intermediate exhibit Photo: Submitted

Pat Evans, with her winning floral exhibit

3. Contributed

Pat Evans, with her winning floral exhibit Photo: Submitted

The Show!

4. Contributed

The Show! Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sutton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice