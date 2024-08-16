A-level results 2024: another successful year for students at Chichester High School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We could not be prouder of the achievements of our Year 13 students gaining theirA- level and BTEC results today. Throughout their education during Sixth Form, they have demonstrated a commitment, resilience and motivation towards their subjects, and provided support for each other, enabling them to achieve their own individual success today.

This year's cohort has again made progress above the national average, with students securing places at some of the country’s top universities and others being successful in securing very competitive apprenticeships with both local and global companies.

In A-Level subjects, 50% achieved A*-B grades and 77% gained A*-C grades. In addition to this, the applied general courses also excelled, with 75% achieving Distinction*/Distinction grades.

There were many outstanding personal performances which has meant that many of our students can take up their first-choice university.

A-level results at CHS

Our top performers include Aiden Busby, Isabel Darby, James Hambleton, Reef Hawthorne, Barney Jones, Freddie Netley-Harris, Tegan Prior, Hazel Swain, Reuben Thomas, Aaron Woods.

Aiden Busby is going on to read Sport Performance at Cardiff Metropolitan University.Isabel Darby is going to read Geography at the University of Manchester.James Hambleton has secured a place to read Mathematics at Durham University.Reef Hawthorne will be reading Exercise and Sport Science at the University of Exeter. Barnaby Jones will be attending the University of Nottingham to read Economics and Aaron Jones will be reading Exercise and Sport Science at the University of Exeter.

Vickie Smith, Head of Sixth Form said,

"Chichester High School are very pleased with the A level and BTEC results achieved by the whole year group, but more importantly we are delighted with all of the individual achievements and successes.

We are extremely proud of their positive approach towards studying and their journey. I would like to thank the teachers and staff for their hard work, dedication and outstanding pastoral care. Alongside the ongoing support from parents/carers, it has been a team effort."

Our Co-Headteachers, Mrs Lewry and Dr Taylor said,

"Well done Year 13! You can all be very proud of your grades. Huge congratulations from all the staff at CHS. Thank you for being a joy to work with and for being exceptional role models to our younger students. Your care, humour, kindness and achievements will serve to inspire our CHS community.

As you move onto the next stage in your lives, please remember, we will always be here to guide and support you if needed.

Please keep in touch and let us know how you are getting on.We will miss you all a great deal."

We look forward to seeing their achievements in the future. Well done Year 13, be proud of your achievements!