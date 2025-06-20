A merry band of riders take on The Posturite Pedal for the Stroke Association

A determined and sweaty group of staff and friends from ergonomic specialists Posturite cycled 100km from London to sunny Sussex this week, all to raise funds for their partner charity, the Stroke Association.

This epic charity cycling challenge, The Posturite Pedal for Stroke, is celebrating its third year and in 2025 is bigger than ever. This year the course started at the iconic Herne Hill Velodrome in London and then traversed those famous Surrey hills. The finish point was Posturite’s head office in Berwick, East Sussex, where staff and families were there to give them a loud and hearty heroes’ welcome.

Posturite Managing Director Chris Jones said:

“We chose a charity for our business to support that is working to improve health and provide people with specialist support. At Posturite we are all getting stuck into a multitude of activities to help support people affected by stroke and we're loving the opportunity to give back to our communities.”

Posturite Pedal for Stroke team

Chris himself completed the bike ride, together with colleagues of all ages, for a fun and worthwhile fundraising event that helps to bring people together. As a health and wellbeing at work business, the Posturite team loves to keep active and avoid isolated, sedentary lifestyles.

The Stroke Association is the UK's leading stroke charity. The £15,314 raised from The Pedal for Stroke takes Posturite’s total fundraising for the Stroke Association to over £114,000 in just three years.

The funds will be spent on:

Specialist support services and the Helpline to ensure stroke survivors get the support they need.

Pioneering stroke research which will save lives and help stroke survivors make the best possible recovery.

Stroke Association cyclists from Posturite

“There are 1.4 million stroke survivors in the UK” says Kate Wright, Posturite’s Content Editor. “And we want to do everything we can to support people going through this trauma.”

Every donation to the Stroke Association is welcome at: https://justgiving.com/campaign/posturitepedalforstroke2025