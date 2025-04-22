A new chapter begins: Southwick Community Centre and The Barn Theatre welcomes new patron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are absolutely thrilled to announce some wonderful news that has the whole team at Southwick Community Centre & The Barn Theatre buzzing with excitement! We are proud and deeply honoured to welcome Brian Capron as the official Patron of our beloved community centre and theatre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian is a passionate advocate for the arts, community, and inclusion, and his support couldn’t come at a more exciting time, having recently raised £28,000 to help refurbish the Theatre. With a heart for people and a flair for creativity, he brings a wealth of experience, energy, and enthusiasm that aligns perfectly with our mission to create a welcoming space for everyone.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Southwick Community Centre as Patron,” says Brian Capron. “This place is more than a building — it’s a vibrant hub where stories are shared, talents are nurtured, and community is built. The creative Arts have always been my number one priority, particularly so in the present climate. I can’t wait to support the incredible work being done here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southwick Community Centre continues to be a cornerstone for creativity, connection, and compassion in our neighbourhood. With Brian Capron on board, we’re ready to dream even bigger.

Brian Capron - New Patron of Southwick Community Centre

Please join us in giving a huge, warm welcome to Brian Capron! We can’t wait to see what the future holds — and we hope you’ll be a part of it too.

Follow us on Facebook and on our website www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk for updates, upcoming events, and a few surprises to come!