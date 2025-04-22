A new chapter begins: Southwick Community Centre and The Barn Theatre welcomes new patron
Brian is a passionate advocate for the arts, community, and inclusion, and his support couldn’t come at a more exciting time, having recently raised £28,000 to help refurbish the Theatre. With a heart for people and a flair for creativity, he brings a wealth of experience, energy, and enthusiasm that aligns perfectly with our mission to create a welcoming space for everyone.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Southwick Community Centre as Patron,” says Brian Capron. “This place is more than a building — it’s a vibrant hub where stories are shared, talents are nurtured, and community is built. The creative Arts have always been my number one priority, particularly so in the present climate. I can’t wait to support the incredible work being done here.”
Southwick Community Centre continues to be a cornerstone for creativity, connection, and compassion in our neighbourhood. With Brian Capron on board, we’re ready to dream even bigger.
Please join us in giving a huge, warm welcome to Brian Capron! We can’t wait to see what the future holds — and we hope you’ll be a part of it too.
