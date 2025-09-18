A new saddle for a new horse: Rotarians make donation for Riding for the Disabled Association

The Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards are pleased to have made a donation to the Riding For the Disabled Association, to enable them to buy a new saddle for their recently acquired horse, Buddy.

Buddy is a 17 year old 17.1 hands Shire Cross, a gentle giant who loves the attention he receives from his riders and the volunteers.

The club recently invited trustee and organiser, Sue Climpson, to talk to them about the Association and Club President, Terry Mahindrakar, and Vice President, Colin Goldsack, enjoyed a visit to the Association where they met staff and riders and toured the premises.

The local RDA have been in existence for 10 years and cater for mainly Hastings and Rother residents aged from 5 years to 80 with all kinds of disabilities and have over 40 participants a week.

Senlac St Leonards Rotary President Terry Mahindrakar and vice-President Colin Goldsack with Buddy and his new saddle

The Association, which is volunteer run, owns five horses and offers riding, stable management and tea with a pony. For more information see https://www.rdafairlight.co.uk/

If you would like to know more about Rotary please visit www.senlacstleonardsrotary.org