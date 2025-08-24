A service station for sandpipers - bird migration is underway. Find out more with Anna Allum of RSPB Puborough Brooks

By Anna Allum
Contributor
Published 24th Aug 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST
For many of our birds, the summer is well and truly over and autumn has arrived. The breeding season has ended and it’s time to get on the move again. Some of our summer visitors – the Cuckoos and Nightingales – are long gone and will be passing through southern Europe, or negotiating the Sahara, as I write. Others will be dropping by and using our Sussex nature reserves as a service station – somewhere to rest, re-group and re-fuel.

Top of the list of facilities for our visiting wading birds is the mud (and of course the worms and invertebrates inside the mud). The flood meadows and pools at Pulborough Brooks provide the perfect blend of water, soggy mud and grassy cover.

Some of our most frequent visitors at this time of year are sandpipers – small wading birds with narrow sensitive bills designed to pick small invertebrates out of the mud. Many of the sandpipers reveal their identity by bobbing their bottoms up and down – this is known as ‘teetering’.

Amongst the cattle out on the flood meadows are Yellow Wagtails, who take advantage of the insects disturbed by the cattle as they graze. Overhead, Swallows and House Martins chatter as they feed on flying insects – they are gathering ready to migrate in groups and seeking safety in numbers.

Your search for migrating birds shouldn’t be confined to the wetland pools; scan the fence-lines and hedgerows too. Pick of the bunch of the smaller birds are the Spotted Flycatcher and Redstart (also known as a ‘firetail’) who make food use of the fence posts around the nature trail to perch on between aerial sallies to catch any passing insects. For them too it is time to fatten up before commencing their long southward journeys.

Yellow Wagtails feeding amongst cattle

1. Contributed

Yellow Wagtails feeding amongst cattle

Redstart

Redstart

Redstart

Spotted Flycatcher perched on fence

3. Contributed

Spotted Flycatcher perched on fence

Swallows

Swallows

Swallows

