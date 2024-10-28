A summer with Swifts, Swallows and Martins
A Friends of Lewes Zoom Talk on Wednesday, November 13 at 7.30pm by Paul Stevens.
An overview of the four summer visitors, their identification, nesting biology and conservation.
Paul Stevens is a respected ecologist, specialising in Swifts and hirundines and advising on handcrafting and supplying house martin nest cups around the UK.
He will outline how the natural world functions in relation to habitat management especially the chalk downland, wildflower meadows and wetland ecosystems.
Friends of Lewes Members free, Non members £4.
Registration details on friends-of-lewes.org.uk