Academic excellence continues at Seaford College with highest ever A*-A grades for Sixth Form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seaford College is once again celebrating as students achieve the school’s highest ever A*-A, A*-B and A*-C grades in publicly sat examinations at Sixth Form level.

Headmaster, John Green, said: “I’m delighted with our A Level, BTEC, CTEC and EPQ results. Seaford College is excited to announce that students have achieved the highest number of A*- C grades in publicly sat examinations; these grades are yet again higher than the pre-pandemic results in 2019.

“The number of students achieving the top A*/A/B grades is higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, and the number of students who achieve A* grades at Seaford remains excellent. These superb results highlight Seaford's academic excellence and students’ ambition to succeed and I’m immensely proud of the results all our students have achieved. These impressive results are down to their hard work and determination to achieve their personal best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The results are underpinned by the hard work and dedication of my amazing staff. Our popularity as a non-selective, all-inclusive school has seen an increase in student numbers of over 50% in the last 11 years and this is undoubtedly due to our strengthened academic core. This September, we will see our highest student numbers across our Prep School, Middle School and Sixth Form.

Headmaster John Green with Head Boy Ollie Bagley and Lily Murdoch celebrating A Level success

“Our EPQ results are fantastic, demonstrating that our students have the skills to succeed at university. Our students chose some very interesting topics to study independently, and I was very impressed with their dedication in completing their projects.

“Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos, and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies. Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces, in a happy and supportive community.

“We are proud that Seaford remains academically inclusive, and offers an unmatched depth and breadth of curriculum subjects covering over 37 post-16 qualifications in A Level, EPQ, BTEC and CTEC (Cambridge Technical Qualifications). Seaford students celebrated success across every subject of our broad curriculum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily Murdoch (from Hindhead) achieved 3 A*s and A and is taking a gap year to volunteer in South Africa and travel to New Zealand and Asia before heading to the University of Bristol to read Mathematics.

Seaford College's students celebrating highest ever A*-A grades at A Level

Oliver Bagley, Head Boy (from Godalming), gained 3 A*s and EPQ A* and is taking a gap year in Africa, Australia and Asia where he plans to do some conservation work. He plans to use our post-examination service to apply to university when he returns. Ella Mitchell, Head Girl (from Lodsworth), achieved A*, 2As and EPQ A* and is reading History at Durham University. Florence Black (from Fernhurst) gained A*, 2As and EPQ A* and is reading Biochemistry at the University of Bristol.

Hamish Williams (from Bury) achieved 3 As and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Bristol to study International Management with Spanish. Noah Peirson (from East Dean) gained A* and 2As and is heading to the University of York to study Music and Sound Recording. Rory Toms (from Hindhead) achieved 2 Distincton*, B and C and is heading to the University of Salford to study Film Production.

Amelia Martin (from Pulborough) achieved 3 As and EPQ A and is reading Mathematics and Management at the University of Exeter. Rory Minton (from Chichester) gained A* and 2 As and is heading to Cardiff University to study Mechanical Engineering. Harry Chapman (from Witley) gained A* and 2 As and is reading History at the University of Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Staniforth (from Storrington) achieved A*, A and B and is heading to Loughborough University to study Product Design. Horatio Murrin (from Petersfield) achieved A*, A and B. Freddie Eichhorn (from Grayshott) gained 2 Distinction* and Distinction and is following his dream to become an airline pilot. Jemima Twyford (from Haslemere) achieved 2 Distinction*, Distinction and C and is reading International Media and Communications at the University of Nottingham. Ellen Cornwell (from Haslemere) gained 2 Distinction*, B and EPQ A* and is studying Business and Management at the University of Exeter.

Seaford College's students celebrating highest ever A*-A grades at A Level

Lucy James (from Coldwaltham) achieved A*, A, B and EPQ A* and is studying Nutrition at the University of Exeter. Eva Cartlidge (from Birdham) gained 2 As, B and EPQ A* is reading Neuroscience at the University of Exeter. Grace Greer (from Haslemere) achieved 2 As, B and EPQ A* and is reading Philosophy at the University of Bristol.

Ella Hart (from Rogate) gained 2 As, B and EPQ A* and is studying Criminology at the University of Exeter. Madeline Murrin (from Petersfield) achieved 2 As and EPQ A* and is studying Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Exeter. Nicko Owen (from Horsham) gained Distinction* and 2 As and is pursuing a career in the Armed Forces.

Sebastian Viccari (from Watersfield) gained Distinction*, A and B and is heading to Loughborough University to study Mechanical Engineering. Ben Blair (from Funtington) gained 2 Distinctions, A and EPQ A and is heading to study Business and Management at the University of Exeter. Honor Brown achieved 2 Distinctions, B and EPQ A. George Abrahams (from Haslemere) achieved 3 Bs and EPQ A*. Lily Eitel (from Arundel) gained A, B, C and EPQ A*. Rose Hancock (from Graffham) gained A, B, C and EPQ A* and is heading to Newcastle University to read Marine Biology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Burbridge (from Wisborough Green) gained A, 2 Bs and EPQ A and is reading Environment and Business at the University of Leeds. Izzy Ashby (from West Wittering) achieved Distinction*, 2Cs and EPQ A and is heading off to study Agriculture at Massey or Lincoln in New Zealand or Hartpury University in the UK. Zac Knight (from Itchenor) gained Distinction, Merit, B and EPQ A. Freddie Von Hesse-Nassau (from Hindhead) achieved A, B, C and EPQ A. Harry Soden-Bridger (from Hambrook) gained A, B, C and EPQ A and is heading to the University of Bath to study Sport Management and Coaching.

Seaford College's students celebrating highest ever A*-A grades at A Level

Ella Jackson (from Rogate) achieved Distinction*, 2 Distinctions and is heading to Heriot-Watt University to study Sport and Exercise Science. Scarlett Alvares (from Worthing) gained Distinction*, Distinction and 2 Cs and is taking a gap year before heading to the University of West London to study Culinary Arts Management. Charlie Macintyre (from Hindhead) heading to the University of Reading to study Real Estate. Angela Johnson (from Chichester) gained 2 Distinction*, Merit and D and is studying Media Communications at Bath Spa University. James Potts (from Fishbourne) achieved 3 Distinctions and is reading Marketing and Management at the University of Exeter. Rowan Sweeney (from Ashtead) gained 3 Distinctions and is heading to Oxford Brookes University to study Sport and Exercise Science.

“These impressive results see the highest number of our students ever going to Russell Group universities (with more than ever before also heading to their first choice university. I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents.

“There are many routes Seaford students take after Sixth Form,” added John Green. “Tilly Webster (from Godalming) has gained a prestigious apprenticeship at Rolls Royce following a very competitive application process. Josh Warner (from Farnham) is joining the Merchant Navy. Kieran Moynagh (from Milland) and Bethan Potts (from Fishbourne) are doing a Yachtmasters course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels. The academic momentum and all-round ambition have seen success from the academically gifted through to those who find the examination process a challenge. These results provide evidence that the College’s academic strategy – and our focus on continually striving for the best teaching and learning – is having a sustainable impact.

“Most importantly, I am so proud that Seaford remains an academically inclusive environment – and what we do is never about league table positions or perception, it’s about doing the right things for every student so that they can achieve their personal best. As I always say, as long as they work hard and have done their best, students should be proud of their results regardless of whether they have secured a place at their first choice university or via the incredibly competitive clearing process this year. Indeed, your best is always good enough because you cannot do better than your best, whatever the outcome might be. One thing for certain is that our students have displayed a huge amount of resilience during their time at Seaford and each and every student this year should be very proud of what they have achieved.

“I would like to wish all of our students every success in future studies, employment and gap year adventures. We wish the students who have decided to defer and do a gap year a productive year, and we look forward to advising you with our post-examination service when you start to apply for universities. Stay in touch and I look forward to welcoming you back for alumni events in the future.”