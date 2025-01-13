Active Hastings makes exercise accessible to everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active Hastings believes everyone should have access to exercise and it shouldn’t be a luxury or privilege. Therefore, to ensure their sessions are accessible to everyone, they are excited to introduce a new sliding ticket system on all their Active Hastings sessions, so you can choose what you can afford to pay.

The sliding ticket system will give you the opportunity to choose from three ticket options: £3 is the suggested ticket price (this supports the running costs of the class), the £2 ticket gives you a little helping hand, or free tickets are available for people on low income and benefits.

This scheme has been made possible with thanks to funding from the Hastings & St Leonards Primary Care Network, the Levelling Up Fund, East Sussex County Council Public Health and Active Sussex.

Cath Donovan, Active Hastings Co-ordinator said: “We are very excited to launch our new ticket scheme and hope this new system will remove the financial barriers people may face when wanting to get more active. The free ticket option will work on a trust basis, and we hope people who can, will pay for the suggested or little helping hand ticket; leaving the free ticket option for people who need them.

We will be trialling the new sliding ticket system until the end of February, and if sessions remain sustainable after this date (which we very much hope they do), we will continue this new price system.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “By removing the set price on their physical activity sessions, Active Hastings are ensuring their sessions are open to everyone. Thank you to all the funders who have made this possible and for supporting the residents of Hastings in this amazing way.”

For more information on all the Active Hastings sessions visit activehastings.org.uk/listings or call the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051.

To keep up to date on Active Hastings activities, follow their Facebook page facebook.com/activehastings or visit their website activehastings.org.uk