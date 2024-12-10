Active Hastings wins Health Improvement Award

Active Hastings are delighted to announce their Primary Care Network project team (Jas Gray, Sarah Ruusuvuori and Emma Bailey) have been named the winners of the Health Improvement Award, at this year’s Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards. Not only that, their Adult Weight Management team (Heidi Tambeh, Paul McCleery and Linda Wallace) were named finalists!

The award ceremony took place on Thursday 28 November, at the Sussex County Cricket Ground in Hove. The Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards, which is run by Active Sussex, is one of the most prestigious events in the Sussex sporting calendar, and celebrates outstanding contributions to health, sustainability, and community engagement across the region’s sports and physical activity landscape.

The Health Improvement Award was one of ten awards celebrated at the event. During the award ceremony the spotlight was shone on the Active Hastings PCN project team, and their work promoting physical activity in deprived areas in Hastings to tackle health inequalities and improve wellbeing. The Active Hastings PCN project team, are fully funded by the Hastings and St Leonards Primary Care Network. The Active Hastings Adult Weight Management team (Heidi Tambeh, Paul McCleery and Linda Wallace) were also shortlisted as finalists for this year’s Health Improvement award.

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active. The team creates a range of courses and classes for adults and children to improve health and wellbeing, and to reduce health inequalities in Hastings by increasing access and participation in physical activity interventions.

Cath Donovan, Active Hastings Co-ordinator, said: “We are absolutely delighted that two of our teams were named the winners and finalist of the Health Improvement Award! It’s wonderful to see our work being celebrated and recognised in this fantastic way. The award recognises the team’s commitment to improving health outcomes and fostering greater inclusivity in physical activity for individuals with long-term health conditions and disabilities, I couldn’t be prouder of the teams. We would also like to thank the Hastings and St Leonards Primary Care Network for their ongoing funding and support.

“It was so inspiring to hear all the projects that are happening throughout Sussex, and to hear how sport and physical activity has made a real difference to so many lives throughout the region.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Huge congratulations to the Active Hastings PCN project team for winning the Health Improvement Award. By increasing accessibility to physical activity for those who need it most, the programme is playing a key role in improving the overall health and well-being of Hastings residents. I would also like to congratulate the Active Hastings Adult Weight Management team, who were finalists in the same category, a great achievement and testament to all their hard work and commitment in getting Hastings moving.”

For the full list of winners, visit: https://www.activesussex.org/news-and-campaigns/latest-news/active-sussex-announces-finalists-for-the-sussex-sport-physical-activity-awards-2024/.

For more information on what sport and physical activities are available in Hastings visit: activehastings.org.uk.