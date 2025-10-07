Actress Susannah Fielding set to feature Chichester charity in Radio 4 broadcast

Susannah Fielding recording BBC Radio 4 Appeal for Children on the Edge

Actress Susannah Fielding is set to feature a Chichester charity in a national BBC Radio 4 appeal on Sunday (October 12)

Chichester-based international children’s charity, Children on the Edge, is set to be featured in a special broadcast presented by the actress, who has strong ties to the local area as her mother, Anna, is a long-standing volunteer at the charity's local office.

Children on the Edge is an international charity based in Chichester, co-founded in 1990 by the late Dame Anita Roddick and Rachel Bentley OBE. It supports communities to protect and educate over 15,500 marginalised children living in some of the world’s toughest situations.

The appeal highlights the charity's work with Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh, using a powerful initiative that's helping them to learn to read and write in their own language. The broadcast will feature the story of Romaina, a young girl who struggled to learn for years until she was taught using this method.

Romania holds Hanifi textbook in class with her friends in Kutupalong camp, Bangladesh

Eloise Armstrong, fundraising manager at Children on the Edge, said, "It's a huge opportunity for a small charity like ours to highlight our work on a national platform like BBC Radio 4. We are so grateful to have Susannah present the appeal; her connection to the area and to our charity through her family makes it even more special for us and for the Chichester community."

Susannah, who grew up in Hampshire, is a prolific actress of both stage and screen. She has performed at the Chichester Festival Theatre and is well-known for her role opposite Steve Coogan in the comedy series 'This Time with Alan Partridge', as well as recently starring as Titania in the 5-star production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at the Bridge Theatre.

The Children on the Edge Appeal will be running on BBC Radio 4 for a week from Sunday 12th October 2025, with broadcasts airing on Sunday October 12 at 07:54 and 21:26, repeated Thursday October 16at 15.27.

Just £30 can provide a child with a full term of lessons in a language they can understand. The first £25,000 donated will be matched by a charitable trust supporting Children on the Edge, doubling the impact of your contribution.

Learn more at www.childrenontheedge.org.