Air ambulance charity for Sussex strengthens its Board

The air ambulance charity for Sussex has strengthened its award-winning Board of Trustees by appointing three new Trustees.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), one of the largest and busiest air ambulance charities in the UK, welcomed Dr. Katherine Henderson, Paul Reynolds and Richard Garry at a Board meeting earlier this month.

They have joined the charity’s existing members to create a Board of 12 incredibly experienced and dedicated Trustees, united in ensuring KSS continues to achieve governance excellence in all aspects of its lifesaving pre-hospital emergency medical service.

Dr. Katherine Henderson MBE is a highly experienced medical professional, having led the Emergency Department at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust as Clinical Director of Urgent and Emergency Care, and Homerton Hospital. Katherine served as the President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) between 2019 and 2022, establishing the Charity Commission compliant Trustee Board, of which Katherine was Chair.

Katherine was awarded an MBE for her services to emergency medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic and is an inspiring and admired medical professional. Her qualifications include a

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Master of Science, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Fellow of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

As a former patient of KSS, Paul Reynolds knows first-hand the impact of this lifesaving service. He is committed to driving meaningful impact in KSS’s communities, and to inspiring and generating support to ensure KSS can continue saving lives like his own.

Paul has over 30 years of experience in corporate communications with a strong track record in stakeholder management, public affairs and crisis communications management. His current role is Director of Strategic Communication and Engagement at the General Medical Council and he is also Managing Director of the General Medical Council Services International. Paul prides himself on being a compassionate, values-led leader, whilst ensuring sustainable growth.

As an award-winning senior finance executive in a market leading FTSE 50 global business, Richard Garry brings a wealth of extensive experience in corporate finance, risk management, investments and change management. Richard also served for six years as Non-Executive Committee member at Sovereign Network Group and Chair of Toyota Financial Services Global Asset Liability Committee for four years.

Richard is a long-term supporter of KSS which, combined with his 33 years of experience as a financial executive, puts him in strong stead to guide the charity in aspiring for excellence.

Professor Andrew Rhodes, Chair of the KSS Board of Trustees, said: “Our new Trustees bolster the wealth of diverse expertise and experience, strategic oversight, leadership and passion of our Board, enabling us to strive even more effectively towards our vision of an end to preventable loss of life from medical emergency.

"I look forward to working closely with Katherine, Paul and Richard, alongside KSS Chief Executive David Welch and his team, in aspiring for excellence in all we do, whilst continuing to innovate and push boundaries in pre-hospital emergency medicine for the benefit of our patients and communities.”

David Welch, KSS Chief Executive, said: “On behalf of Team KSS, I’m delighted to welcome Katherine, Paul and Richard to our Board of Trustees. They bring a wealth of diverse expertise and experience to our charity, and I know they will each make a meaningful and valuable contribution to our Board as we focus on our purpose of saving lives and ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients now and into the future.”

KSS provides world-leading pre-hospital emergency care whenever and wherever needed to save lives and ensure the best possible patient outcomes for people who suddenly become critically injured or ill. For further information visit: aakss.org.uk