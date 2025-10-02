Air Ambulance charity for Sussex teams up with Brighton and Hove Albion to create army of lifesavers

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) and Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion are teaming up to train thousands in lifesaving CPR ahead of Restart a Heart Day (Thursday 16 October).

The collaboration kicked off at the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton on Wednesday 1 October with players from both the men’s and women’s first teams – including Danny Welbeck, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marisa Olislagers and Jelena Cankovic – taking part in hands-on CPR and defibrillator training led by expert doctors and paramedics from KSS.

The players shared their thoughts on the importance of learning these vital skills, encouraging fans and communities to get involved.

Musicians Ben Thatcher from Royal Blood and Rob Green from Toploader also lent their voices to the campaign, joining the training and urging others to sign up.

Brighton and Hove Albion star Danny Welbeck was pleased to learn how to give CPR

Former KSS patients Martyn Wood and Jon Honeyman gave moving accounts of surviving cardiac arrest thanks to early bystander CPR and the rapid response of KSS crews – their stories, just miles and minutes apart, highlight the life-saving potential of prompt action.

Senior leaders from both organisations spoke about the urgent need for CPR education across the South East, where an average of 25 people suffer cardiac arrest in the community every day. With 74% of these incidents occurring at home, the campaign emphasises that anyone – a parent, child, friend or neighbour – could be the first responder.

KSS Medical Director, Dr Duncan Bootland commented: “At KSS we're passionate about improving survival from cardiac arrest, but it's impossible for us to do it on our own. We need your help. For patients in cardiac arrest, time is the most important factor – those first minutes after a cardiac arrest and before we arrive are key.

“We know that family and friends, or even neighbours, are critically important in giving CPR and using a defibrillator in those first crucial moments. Survival from cardiac arrest is a team effort and that’s why we’re asking you to learn the lifesaving skills of giving CPR and using a defibrillator to join our army of lifesavers.”

Jan Paul van Hecke Marisa Olislagers and students from Brighton Aldridge Academy

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck said: “It’s been brilliant. I’m 100% a lot more confident than I was before if I ever need to do CPR or use a defibrillator, it’s a very important skill to have.

“The paramedics teaching us are incredible, the work they do is so amazing, and they’ve shown us loads today that’s vital and very important. We are lucky as footballers to be surrounded by medical staff and people who are trained to look after us but I’m very thankful to learn it myself.”

His teammate Jan Paul van Hecke added: “I think learning this skill is really important, it can save lives. The paramedics have explained everything to us so well and it makes you realise the difference you can make.

“You never know how you might react in a situation like a cardiac arrest but now I know how to do CPR, I feel more confident and comfortable now. I would say do it, learn CPR. It’s good to learn something which can help people and save lives.”

Former KSS patients Jon Honeyman and Martyn Wood both received lifesaving CPR before being treated by KSS

The collaboration aims to train tens of thousands more people this year through free online and in-person sessions, building on the success of last year’s initiative which equipped over 80,000 individuals with lifesaving skills. Training is open to anybody of any age, and can be accessed via www.aakss.org.uk/restart.