Airbourne prize winner receives limited edition Red Arrows watch

Airbourne prize winner Mo Dean was recently presented with a Citizen limited edition Red Arrows Skyhawk A-T Watch courtesy of Brufords, after winning one of 30 prizes up for grabs in the Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow 2024 souvenir programme.

Celebrating 30 years of the airshow, the 30-prize draw in the programme included a range of giveaways all donated by local businesses, from hotel stays and restaurant meals to attraction tickets and gifts. Mo is one of the 30 lucky winners drawn from over 1,000 entries received.

Supplied by Brufords, the watch with a retail value of £695, was presented to Mo by Frazer Oakleigh at the Brufords store in The Beacon.

Mo said: “It was a lovely surprise to be informed that I had won the watch. It was a delight to meet Frazer from Brufords to be presented with the watch which is a fabulous piece of engineering and the engraved back with the Red Arrows flying in formation makes it even more special.”

Programme sales are an important source of income for the show, helping to fund the flying displays and running costs each year. This year’s anniversary edition of the Airbourne souvenir programme was sponsored by PRG Marketing Communications and included a free 30th anniversary pin badge.

In addition to Brufords, local businesses donating towards the 30 prize giveaway also included the Grand Hotel, Drusillas Park, Lansdowne Hotel’s 1912 Seafood & Steak Restaurant, Eastbourne Theatres, Saltmarsh Farmhouse, Hydro Hotel, Rothesay International Eastbourne, Knockhatch Adventure Park, Fizz on Foot, Wingrove House, Ninja Arena, Cumberland Hotel, Eastbourne Bandstand, West Rocks Townhouse, Pevensey Castle, The Beach Deck, Sovereign Centre, All Things Analogue, Chatsworth Hotel, Eastbourne Sightseeing Bus Tour, The Good Grub, Royal Hippodrome Theatre, East Beach Hotel, Sharnfold Farm, Eastbourne Beer Festival, Buzz Cuckmere and Rich Goodwin Airshows.

This year’s Airbourne was supported by Silver Event Sponsor: Birchwood - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles, along with sponsors Brufords, Caffyns, Cloud Connx, Cumberland Hotel, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Pureprint Group Ltd, Signtek, Stagecoach, The View Hotel and Your Eastbourne BID.

Airbourne will return in 2025 from 14 – 17 August. To sponsor, advertise, book trade space or support the event in some way, contact [email protected].

To be the first to hear about all Airbourne news, join the Airbourne Insider for free at www.EastbourneAirshow.com/insider