Airbourne schedules 2026 return

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow is scheduled to return from 13 – 16 August 2026 after meeting its cost neutral target this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A winning combination of sunshine and sensational flying displays brought bumper crowds to the event this August, with donations, sponsorship and commercial sales offsetting the show’s half a million pound annual cost, to break even.

Attracting hundreds of thousands of people, the UK’s biggest free airshow provides a huge boost to the local, regional and national economy, generating millions in visitor spending, raising the profile of the town and supporting the British staycation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, being a free event, the cost of the flying displays and temporary infrastructure requires ongoing financial support from businesses and airshow visitors to offset costs each year.

Eastbourne Airshow

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “Airbourne 2025 was an incredible achievement and our thanks and congratulations go to all of those who contributed in any way – be it through donations, sponsorship, volunteering or as an event partner. Your support created one of the biggest tourism drivers in our local economy, enjoyed by all generations across our wonderful seafront.”

“The work doesn’t stop now though and amid rising costs, the challenge is back on to keep Airbourne flying. Eastbourne needs continued support to remain an airshow town and we are asking businesses and organisations now - please join us in making next year the best yet!”

While businesses are being called upon to join as airshow partners, PRG Marketing Communications are the first sponsor to announce a return in 2026. The Eastbourne based agency were instrumental behind this year’s eye-catching airshow branding and souvenir programme design, helping to break sales records over the four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Groves, Managing Director of PRG Marketing Communications, said "PRG is proud to once again be sponsoring the design and creative for the Eastbourne Airshow, marking our third consecutive year being involved. Airbourne is the highlight of the Eastbourne summer events calendar and the 2025 show was the best one that we can recall, so we're looking forward to helping to make 2026 even better".

Eastbourne Airshow

Airbourne returns for its 32nd year from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 August 2026 and entry is free. Bookings for hospitality and seating will open over the coming months, however fans can support the show now with a one-off donation or a monthly pledge from as little as £2 a month.

Voted UK’s Best Free Airshow five times, fans can also show their support by voting for Airbourne in the 2025 Airscene Awards at www.airscene.co.uk/Airscene-Awards-2025.php.

For more information, to donate or to sign up for exclusive updates and receive on sale notifications visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com.

To support the show with sponsorship contact [email protected].