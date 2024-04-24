Akela runs London Marathon for Children with Cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was her second time and her fellow cubs and leaders said: “We think she is crazy, but ever so proud of her.”

Completing the course in just 5 hours 57 minutes 14 seconds, to-date Martine has raised a magnificent £1025 for a great charity, Children with Cancer UK.

After the event, Martine said of her experience: “The London Marathon is a race like no other, it is completely overwhelming, humbling and of course exhausting.

Martine receives her London Marathon 2024 medal.

"The training throughout the winter months is tough and then the race is your victory lap, to soak up the crowds roars and cheers (and sweets!). The noise lasts the whole 26.2 miles and is deafening at times.

"Running past such iconic landmarks is a real privilege and knowing I'm raising money for the amazing Children with Cancer UK charity makes all the hard work worth it.”

Martine even ran into Romesh Ranganathan who kindly stopped for a selfie.

Martine’s partner James, who is the Group Scout Leader for 1st Hellingly Scouts, was there to support her and managed to see her three times along the route which gave Martine some much-needed encouragement.

Romesh Ranganathan stops for a selfie with Martine.

On their Social Media page, Children with Cancer UK congratulated all its 2024 TCS London Marathon team for completing the 26.2 miles around London.

“We had over 1200 runners, running for Children with Cancer UK. It was an amazing day and incredible to see our team out there on the iconic route. We can’t thank our team enough for all their effort towards fundraising and training and are so incredibly grateful for the support and dedication shown to Children with Cancer UK. Thank you and well done.”

Martine’s only question now she says, is 'do I enter it again next year?' We will just have to wait and see.