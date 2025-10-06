Alison Bennett MP leads campaign to end palliative care postcode lottery and protect hospices

Alison Bennett MP has launched a new campaign to safeguard the future of hospices across the UK and address the deeply unfair postcode lottery that currently affects access to palliative care.

As part of her ongoing efforts with local hospices, Ms Bennett proposed a major policy motion at Lib Dem conference last month called ‘Don’t Nix Care: Protecting Our Hospices’. The motion, which was passed by party members, calls for urgent action to support the long-term sustainability of hospices. x8g3qyt

Key measures include exempting hospices from increases in Employer National Insurance Contributions, establishing a national commission to improve finance stability for hospices, and reforming the current funding model to end regional differences in support. This would mean that money is allocated based on need, not just demand.

“Supporting people to live and die well is at the heart of hospices’ work, and they must be given the support and resources to carry out this mission,” said Alison Bennett MP. “No one should miss out on quality end-of-life care simply because of where they live.”

The unfair funding model for hospices has created an unfair postcode lottery and left many families without adequate support.

As part of her parliamentary work, Alison has secured a debate in the House of Commons on Thursday 16th October called ‘Government Support for Children’s Hospices in the South East’. The debate will spotlight the critical role of children’s hospices and the urgent need for consistent, fair funding.

In preparation for the debate, Ms Bennett has been working closely with Shooting Star Children’s Hospices and will visit Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice in Sussex, later this week.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Alison Bennett MP said: “Children’s hospices provide lifeline support to families who are facing unimaginable difficulties. These services are irreplaceable, but many are struggling to keep their doors open. If we’re serious about compassionate care, we must step up now, ensure stable funding, and put an end to the postcode lottery that leaves too many children without the support they deserve.”

“The government needs to act, and soon. We cannot waste time when it comes to making sure that patients get the best end of life care, and their families are guided and supported. These families deserve better.”