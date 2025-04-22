An introduction to Horsham Harmony Choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We would like to introduce you to Horsham Harmony, a daytime community choir which meets most Wednesday mornings from 11.00 to 12:30 in the Brighton Road Baptist Church, RH13 5BD (no religious affiliation, just a nice venue).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are no auditions and the choir currently numbers approximately 35 people. We aim to hold two free concerts a year with donations collected towards local charities, as well as interim visits to smaller venues such as care homes and community groups.

The choir was pleased to welcome Sharon Lewis as our new Choir Director last August. Sharon also runs two choirs in the Brighton area. We are all enjoying taking our singing together in a different direction under her guidance and have been busy learning new songs as part of a mostly pop and folk repertoire. Our Christmas concert was fun for audience and members alike and raised £750.00 in support of local charity Springboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next concert will be held on 29 June at the YMCA football club, Gorings Mead, Horsham RH13 5BP. Start time is 3:00 p.m. As usual there is no admission charge but a collection will be made in support of St Catherines Hospice.

Choir January 2025

More information, contact details and video clips of previous performances can be found on our website: https://www.horshamharmonychoir.co.uk/

We welcome new members in all voice parts. If you enjoy singing, are free on Wednesday mornings and are open to meeting a friendly group of like-minded people please come along. Your first session is FREE!