Andrew Griffith MP experiences the flurry of a McDonalds kitchen

The Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, donned a cap and apron to get hands-on behind the scenes at the McDonalds restaurant in Crossbush, near Arundel, on Friday (30th May) to see the large team of employees working together to serve customers at the busy fast-food chain.

Andrew was invited by the franchise owner Carel Venter to meet the team and work on the different food stations of the restaurant. He bought his first franchise in 2019 and now runs 8 McDonalds restaurants across Sussex, with plans to take on another one later this Summer.

As one of the largest employers in the area, Carel has a staff of 1,100 across his restaurants who are the face of the business, with around 90 staff employed at the Crossbush branch.

The Arundel crew were keen to show Andrew their skills and have him work in each area of the restaurant, starting with making the popular McFlurry dessert. Andrew was then shown how to assemble a Big Mac before moving onto the busy fries station.He then personally delivered orders at the drive-through window. His shift was during one of the busiest ever sessions, on a Friday lunchtime in the half-term holidays.

Andrew Griffith MP with franchise owner Carel Venter

The MP then took time to sit down with some of the staff to hear their work experience stories and the McDonalds training and working environment.

Following his visit, Andrew Griffith said:

“I am very grateful to Carel Venter for inviting me and for allowing me to have this hands-on experience so that I could gain a better understanding of what it means to run and work in a fast-food environment.

"It’s an intense environment to deliver for their customers and frankly Westminster could learn a lot about teamwork from McDonalds colleagues.

Andrew Griffith MP delivering orders at the drive-thru window of McDonalds Crossbush

“Despite the global presence of McDonalds, most of its restaurants are individual businesses. The UK Hospitality industry is one of the largest sectors for employment, which also means it has been one of the hardest hit when it comes to government changes on Employer National Insurance Contributions or new red tape laws. These are points I will be taking back for discussions with ministers.”