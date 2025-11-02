Andrew Griffith MP joins opening of new emergency care department at St Richard’s

Andrew Griffith MP speaking to clinical staff in the new Same Day Emergency Care Department at St Richard's Hospital

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, joined a celebration for the official opening of the Same Day Emergency Care Department at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, on Friday (October 31), described as ‘a game changer’ for the way emergency care is delivered.

Andrew joined other local MPs, clinical staff, hospital managers and special guests for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the new unit on the West Wing. The £6 million unit is a significant investment into the St Richard’s estate and will provide same-day assessments, diagnosis and treatment, reducing many unnecessary overnight hospital stays.

The new unit is ten times larger than the former unit. Open from 8am to 10pm each day, it provides assessment and treatment for medical, surgical, urological, and orthopaedic patients, with common presentations including chest pains, deep vein thrombosis, cellulitis, acute kidney injury, abdominal pain and gallbladder/biliary issues. Patients are referred by their GP or from other teams in the hospital.

Interim Chief Executive, Dr Andy Heeps, gave a speech to welcome everyone to the new unit and described the importance of re-organising emergency care to manage patients more quickly.

Andrew Griffith MP with Sean Kedzia (far left), Jess Brown-Fuller MP, Alison Griffiths MP, and Lead consultant and acute physician, Dr Neal Gent

He said that the development is part of a wider strategic investment plan as part of a five-year strategy ‘Excellent Care Everywhere’. St Richard’s will receive the greatest share of capital investment in the Trust.

The ribbon was cut by special guest and former patient Julian Parfitt who shared his personal experience and spoke of the benefits of being able to attend a Same Day Emergency Care unit and being able to return home to his family at the end of the day.

He thanked the staff for their care and expressed his deep gratitude to all the teams. He described the new unit as being a “huge and significant service for the people of Chichester and surrounding communities.”

Andrew Griffith toured the facilities with colleagues Alison Griffiths MP and Jess Brown-Fuller MP – the three MPs whose constituents will most likely use the hospital. Andrew also met with the Hospital Director Sean Kedzia, and Jonathan Reid, the Trust’s Chief Finance Director to speak about the hospital’s funding and future plans.

Andrew Griffith MP with Interim Chief Executive of Universiy Sussex Hospitals Trust Dr Andy Heeps.

Other current improvements at St Richard’s Hospital include a new Urgent Treatment Centre under development as part of a reconfiguration of the main Emergency Department, and another Same Day Emergency Care unit dedicated to frailty and older patients open in November 2025.

Looking ahead, a multi-million redevelopment of the hospital’s diagnostic block is due to start soon, and work begins on the construction of a new 24/7 specialist Acute Stroke Centre next year, scheduled to open for patients in 2027. The new stroke centre is being built by Morgan Sindall Construction which also completed the works for the new SDEC earlier this year.

Lead consultant and acute physician, Dr Neal Gent, said: “Thanks to our dedicated staffing, patients can attend at a time when investigations, clinicians and senior review are all available for them. This means they are much less likely to join a long queue on arrival. We can see them more quickly and carry out the right diagnostic tests needed to develop a care plan that helps them avoid an overnight stay in hospital.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “I am acutely aware of concerns by my constituents about access to health care and I look forward to hearing if this new facility helps. The hospital has long needed updating, so it is really good to see this level of investment coming through with future plans already scoped.”