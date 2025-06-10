Andy's run for reading pens for Woodlands Meed College

By Anna Hull
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 09:36 BST

Andy Fountain is taking on the SDW100 challenge to raise funds for students with Dyslexia

Andy Fontain is taking on the mighty South Downs Way 100 on Saturday 14th June to raise money for students with Dyslexia and reading difficulties.

Aiming to raise £1500 to be able to purchase reading pens for students with reading difficulties at Woodlands Meed College.

Andy's wife Amanda is a a Dyslexia specialist at Woodlands Meed College and it was her who inspired Andy to take on the challenge after he heard how much of an impact these reading pens had made on students Amanda works with at the College.

You can help Andy make a difference by sponsoring him on the link below

https://www.justgiving.com/page/alex-andy

