Another busy year ahead for Hailsham's Town Centre Post Office

Wishing the local community a Happy New Year, staff at the town centre Post Office look forward to continuing the fulfilment of its broad range of services to residents and businesses, including the provision of banking services amid the forthcoming closure of two further bank branches in Hailsham in March.

The Town Council, which owns the franchise for the post office located at 10 High Street, is again assuring customer of the availability of banking services, whereby customers can access their high street bank accounts at the town centre Post Office.

This service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.

The Post Office’s free everyday banking service is available to both businesses and individuals. Information on which banks offer what services at the Post Office is available in-branch.

Hailsham Post Office, 10 High Street

In addition to banking services being available at the post office, LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network has recently confirmed that Hailsham will receive a pop-up banking hub this coming March, which is excellent news for the town's residents amid the forthcoming closure of the town's Halifax and Lloyds branches.

"Many banks tell us that changes in customer behaviour have been the driving force and principal reason for bank branch closures," said Town Clerk and Postmaster, John Harrison. "An increasing number of people bank online and consequently make far fewer visits to branches. Whilst we fully understand the considerable uptake in the use of online banking in recent years, there are still people, particularly the elderly, who like to visit their branches and bank in person."

"This is where the town centre Post Office can help, taking into account the closure of more bank branches soon, but with transactions for customers of other banks and building societies too."

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "Since taking over the franchise for the town centre post office and ultimately saving the essential community facility from closure, the public have commended the Town Council and continue to show their appreciation by way of proving feedback online and in-person at the branch."

"It’s wonderful that our town centre post office is conveniently located for local businesses and residents, especially the elderly who often rely heavily on ease of access to local post office services."

The town centre has received further positive feedback from customers in recent months, again praising the branch team for its customer service and providing access to banking services. Feedback received from customers via social media or the Town Council's website include:

"I couldn’t manage without this Post Office. I can access every service I need, from car tax, passport photos, paying money into my bank and posting and collecting Evri parcels, to name but a few."

"The staff are knowledgeable and professional."

"A real asset to our High Street."

"So pleased to have the [post office] team with their expertise and always a cheerful service."

"Our great community asset."

"I commented about the great service provided for replacement passports and, as the assistant predicted, they arrived 7 days later. Fantastic!"

"Well done everyone. An amazing achievement for your community."

"It's great to have a Post Office, it's definitely a much-needed service."

"Thank you to all the staff there for their excellent service."