Another fabulous Twineham School Fair
This year the Fair featured a well stocked BBQ, Bar, bouncy castles, Dog Show, Tug of War games, Colour a castle craft activity, facepainting, circus skills and demonstration, an auction, and the infamous ‘win a wheelbarrow of booze’.
The children of the school also took part in a demonstration of their musical skills and had the opportunity to become ‘Young Entrepreneurs’. With a start-up donation of £5 to fund and develop their ideas, the children took the opportunity to raise money for the school at the Fair and ran their own stalls. Many great ideas were on offer – from delicious home made cakes, milkshakes, freshly made lemonade, and artwork, to activities and games to win awesome prizes - the children had the opportunity to learn how to make, market, and sell their ideas.
Becca Laurence Chair of the Friends said “Our Summer Fair beautifully reflects the ambition and joy of our school and families. We punch well above our weight and pull together a fantastic day of country fair delights to suit all budgets. The team of supportive families who get involved are fabulous which makes it a joy to pull together an event like this.”
All money raised from the Fair goes towards supporting Twineham School’s Outdoor Learning Programme where forest school skills are taught to every pupil in our wonderful outdoor spaces. A huge thank you to all that attended and supported this event, and especially to our sponsors and auction donators. It was a fantastic day and we hope you all enjoyed!
