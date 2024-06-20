Another fabulous Twineham School Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of Twineham School organised another successful School Summer Fair on Sunday 9th June. Pupils, staff, parents and locals celebrated together on a lovely sunny day and much fun was had in this fabulous community event.

This year the Fair featured a well stocked BBQ, Bar, bouncy castles, Dog Show, Tug of War games, Colour a castle craft activity, facepainting, circus skills and demonstration, an auction, and the infamous ‘win a wheelbarrow of booze’.

The children of the school also took part in a demonstration of their musical skills and had the opportunity to become ‘Young Entrepreneurs’. With a start-up donation of £5 to fund and develop their ideas, the children took the opportunity to raise money for the school at the Fair and ran their own stalls. Many great ideas were on offer – from delicious home made cakes, milkshakes, freshly made lemonade, and artwork, to activities and games to win awesome prizes - the children had the opportunity to learn how to make, market, and sell their ideas.

Becca Laurence Chair of the Friends said “Our Summer Fair beautifully reflects the ambition and joy of our school and families. We punch well above our weight and pull together a fantastic day of country fair delights to suit all budgets. The team of supportive families who get involved are fabulous which makes it a joy to pull together an event like this.”

Children sold their own products at the fair