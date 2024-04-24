Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Bickersteth, who succeeds Alyson Heath, in her ninth year in the role, is originally from St. Leonards-on-Sea and raised in Ashburnham. He brings a wealth of experience from diverse sectors including music, toy and games, and children’s television industries.

After returning to reside in Ashburnham, he actively engaged in youth leadership roles as a volunteer. Notably, he served as the High Sheriff of East Sussex for the term 2023/24.

Richard has a longstanding involvement with various local charities as a trustee and played a pivotal role in establishing the Rural Officer for East Sussex in collaboration with The Ashburnham Thanksgiving Trust and the Diocese of Chichester.

He currently chairs the East Sussex Prayer Breakfast, acts as Patron of the Penhurst Retreat Centre, and has been a dedicated Bishop’s Champion of Family Support Work for five years.

Richard is married to Rachel, and they have three adult sons.

The Bishop of Chichester commented: “It is a tribute to Richard Bickersteth that he has agreed to take over from Alyson Heath as Chair of the FSW trustees, just as he completes his year of duty as High Sheriff of East Sussex. Richard comes from a family steeped in service to others in the name of Jesus Christ. His personal commitment to this aspect of Christian faith is an affirmation of so many others who live out this calling through the work of FSW in our parishes and local communities.”

Mr. Bickersteth remarked: “This generation of families and young people are growing up with pressures that many of us never had as we were growing up. I have been so encouraged to see all that Family Support Work does to help support families struggling with these issues. I am honoured to be appointed to this role as the charity continues to serve families across Sussex.”

Martin Auton-Lloyd, CEO of Family Support Work, said: “It is good to welcome Richard as our new Chair. It is great to have someone join us who has such a deep commitment to supporting families and young people in Sussex. At a very challenging time we look forward to welcoming Richard and his enthusiasm to the Board.”

He added: “Alyson relinquishes her role in July this year and I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge her unwavering dedication and nine years of selfless service. On behalf of FSW teams we thank her for her commitment to serving others. Her compassion and generosity has undoubtedly made a huge difference.”

The Chichester Diocesan Association for Family Support Work (FSW) has been supporting families in need across Sussex since 1890. The organisation offers both emotional and practical assistance to families experiencing a range of challenging circumstances through a network of dedicated family support practitioners. In 2023-24, FSW provided support to 782 families in crisis, offering assistance to 2,805 children and 2,065 adults.