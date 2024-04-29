Ardingly Choral raises £359 for Mayor's Charity at stunning Bach's St. Matthew Passion concert
Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said: “What a stunning performance in a striking venue. The rendition of the 17th Century Passion by Bach was conducted by two local conductors (local but of international standing) Robert Hammersley and Sebastien Charlesworth.
"It was a truly grand evening as Ardingly Choral Society, the New Sussex Singers, with tenor soloist Richard Robbins and baritone soloist Steven Charlesworth, enthralled us through the baroque concert. They were beautifully supported by the Linden Baroque Orchestra and soprano, Olivia Bell, alto Lauren Easton, tenor Edward Woodhouse and bass Matthew Duncan.
"I am no baroque music expert myself, but the beauty of the music in a magnificent chapel was enchanting, listening to 400-year-old music about events that took place 2,000 years ago was truly something to behold and a memory to cherish!
"That this event was also a fund raiser for my Mayoral Charity, Time4Children, only added to my joy of the event. I want to say a huge thank you to Ardingly Choral Society, to all the musicians and singers, the organisers and volunteers who made this wonderful evening happen.”
Ardingly Choral Society added: “It was a great pleasure to meet the Mayor and thank you for being there to enjoy that wonderful performance of Bach’s choral masterpiece. I hope that Time4Children benefit handsomely from the retiring collection, it’s a great local charity.”
The Mayor’s Charity
Time4Children is a small charity based in Haywards Heath, dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of children of primary school age in Mid Sussex,
For more information on Time4Children, visit https://www.time4children.org.uk/
Ardingly Choral Society
Ardingly Choral are a friendly choir of classical choral singers based in the Ardingly and Haywards Heath area.
For more information on Ardingly Choral Society, visit https://ardinglychoralsociety.org.uk/index.php