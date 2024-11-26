Art auction for Sussex rare disease charity raises more than £6000!

An online auction featuring art inspired by the beauty of children with an ultra-rare genetic disorder has raised £6450. The Rare Beauty charity art auction was raising funds for Rowlands Castle based charity CASK Research Foundation.

CASK is an ultra-rare neurological condition affecting less than 250 children and adults worldwide. Although most children with CASK disorders are severely disabled they possess a uniquely rare beauty, with large eyes, long lashes and petite heads. It is this outer and inner beauty that inspired the name of this unique art collection – Rare Beauty.

The Rare Beauty Art Auction is the brainchild of Laura Hattersley, mum to seven year old Sarah who, like many CASK sufferers is unable to walk, talk, feed or even play alone. Sarah also suffers from epilepsy and requires 1:1 care 24 hours a day. As a result of the rarity of the disease doctors know very little and there are no targeted treatments for it.

Laura set up the charity CASK Research Foundation, two years ago, to accelerate breakthroughs in research to develop treatments and a cure for CASK gene disorders, whilst also supporting families across the UK and globally.

World renowned artist Dominique Salm with her watercolour 'Rare Beauty'.

Laura says “The Rare Beauty Art Auction is a reflection of the beauty our children possess. Their constant fight, their courage, their never-ending strength, this art represents all these things.

These children endure more in their (often short) lives than anyone should ever have to endure. Because CASK mutations are so rare there are no treatments and little understanding of the condition. My charity and our international partners has already changed the landscape for CASK. We’ve shown that change can happen if we want it to. We now have gene therapies being developed and targeted drugs to stop the degeneration. The auction is not just an opportunity to acquire exceptional and original artworks, it’s also a chance to be a part of a movement that is going to get treatments to these children and save lives.”

A large number of West Sussex artists answered the call for donations, amongst them Shazia Mahmood, a celebrated West Wittering artist, Deborah Hochreutener from Emsworth and Sarah Brooks from Chichester, who creates unique art using sand and acrylic. The charity is indebted to all the artists who donated their time and effort to help a disease most of them had never come across before.

Not all pieces were sold so there is now the opportunity to purchase some bargain art in time for Christmas, which can be viewed on the charity website www.caskresearch.org. Art can be hand delivered locally. All the proceeds from sales of the art pieces will be going directly to CASK Research Foundation – a registered charity, no. 1197434 England and Wales.

More details on the art auction and exhibition can be found at caskresearch.org