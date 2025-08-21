Arun Crematorium’s memorial post box features in children’s book

A new children’s picture book has been published which was inspired by the story behind Arun Crematorium’s white Letters to Heaven memorial post box.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Published by Scholastic Books, “This Letter Says I Love You” can now be read by anyone who visits the crematorium.

The heartfelt picture book illustrates how people can stay connected to loved ones they have lost by writing them letters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was inspired by the story of 10-year-old Matilda Handy, who expressed a wish to be able to write to her grandmother after she passed away.

Matilda Handy with the new book, featuring the white memorial post box, as seen at Arun Crematorium.

That led to the UK’s first memorial post box being installed at Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire, where Matilda’s mother, Leanne, works.

Both Gedling Crematorium and Arun Crematorium are part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 41 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, and which is trusted by more families than any other provider to deliver funerals for their loved ones.

All of Westerleigh's locations are set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect, while benefitting from exceptional care and support from its teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial post box at Gedling Crematorium proved so popular, with local people saying they gained a great deal of comfort and therapeutic benefit from writing and posting cards, letters and messages to loved ones, that Westerleigh Group decided to install one at each of its sites’ Garden of Remembrance.

Since then, the idea has been adopted by other companies, not just in the UK but all over the world.

And now it has been immortalised in print, with heartfelt, hopeful, lyrical text by Lucy Rowland and warm illustrations by Sharon Rentta.

It includes a copy of Matilda Handy’s original letter to her grandmother, which was the first item put into the memorial post box at Gedling Crematorium in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun Crematorium Manager Adam Westwood said: “We have all been very touched by the positive feedback we’ve had from the bereaved who have benefited from using our memorial post box.

“Whether for special days such as Christmas, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, a birthday, an anniversary or just because someone has something they feel they wish to share with their loved one, the memorial post box is available all year round for people to use whenever they wish.

“We’re all proud to see the memorial post box appear in print, and we believe this new book is perfect for supporting and comforting children who are grieving a loss of a loved one.

“We have a copy of “This Letter Says I Love You” book at our crematorium which our visitors are very welcome to read whenever they are here. Otherwise, the book can be purchased from all major book retail stores.”