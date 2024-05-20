Arundel Lawn Tennis Club smashes fundraising target
Arundel Lawn Tennis Club is quite possibly one of the most picturesque clubs in the whole of the UK with its impressive views of Arundel Castle and the South Downs. A well-established, welcoming and inclusive local club, passionate about getting all ages to play tennis. We have an active and growing membership of more than 150 adults and juniors.
We have been a proud part of our community for over 100 years. We offer coaching for adults and a popular junior program provided by a top LTA coach. We have three men's teams and two women's teams competing in local leagues (and doing rather well!) and we run social tennis sessions several times a week as well as organizing fun days and tournaments throughout the year.
Currently, we are a relatively small club with three outdoor courts of which only two meet competitive game standards and have lighting.
During and since Covid we have seen a surge in membership and we certainly want to actively encourage more people to engage and participate in the sport. We welcome everyone regardless of age or ability and pride ourselves on meeting the needs of all members, from those playing just for fun and fitness to those wanting to compete. We visit local schools and our coach provides tennis taster sessions to encourage children to take up tennis.
SPONSORSHIP
There's still more money to raise, so, if you own a local business or service and would like to be part of our ongoing sponsorship program where your product or service will be prominently displayed, advertised and promoted to all our members, visitors and visiting team players, please get in touch and we can send you the details.