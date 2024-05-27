Arundel Plumbing & Heating climb to top of Mount Snowdon for Orchid Charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local plumbers Arundel Plumbing & Heating Limited have reached the summit of Mount Snowdon in aid of Orchid Charity who deal with men's cancer.

Orchid charity is a small charity who many may never of heard of because of the small amount of publicity given to penile cancer.

Orchid provides support and advice to families of those affected by this rare form of aggressive cancer.

They have offered support and advice to us throughout when plumber Aaron’s Dad Chris was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Mestatic Penile Cancer,.

Arundel plumbing and heating at summit of Mount Snowdon.