Arundel woodland path makes walking to school wonderful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new woodland path will help school children walk to school safely through woodland.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arundel Church of England Primary School is working hard to encourage more children to walk to school, both to support children’s health, encourage fitness, reduce car journeys and support environmental improvements and to alleviate parking pressures at key drop off times.

The school is sited in woodland at the top of the hill in Jarvis Road, Arundel and at the end of a cul de sac which means no through traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means , whilst the site is beautiful it does mean there is limited places to park and tight roads leading to potential access issues at busy times.

Isla and Paige Stacey test out the path

Now thanks to the Norfolk Estate and Arundel Town Council, currently headed by Mayor Tony Hunt the path through the woods from Dalloway Road to Jarvis Road has been upgraded to an all-weather surface, making it an even more attractive route to school, particularly in wet weather.

It is hoped the new path will mean more families will walk to school or even those who need to drive can park further away and walk through the woods using the new park. The improved path will also enhance journeys for residents from this side of Arundel, including the new Arundel Gate estate, in accessing local facilities.

Andrew Simpson, head teacher at the school said: “This is a wonderful example of the fantastic way our school is supported by its local community. We are always delighted to see our families walking to school, in particular through our beautiful countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This can be such a pleasure in many respects: beautiful scenery, a chance to hear local birds, learn the names of trees and plants, enjoy a mindful moment, in a safe environment. Now they can do this even more safely and on more days whatever the weather – and might not need their wellies!”