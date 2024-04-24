Aspen Place Spring Lunch fundraiser
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event featured a delightful three-course meal and included a silent auction, offering guests the chance to bid on a variety of exciting items generously donated by sponsors, all while supporting important causes.
In addition to enjoying a sumptuous meal, attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the impactful work of the Rotary Club of Horsham and the Olive Tree Cancer Support Group. Representatives from both organisations shared insights into their missions and initiatives, raising awareness about critical community needs.
The Spring Lunch wasn't just about fundraising; it also served as a valuable networking platform for like-minded individuals who share a passion for giving back. Guests enjoyed connecting with others who appreciate the value of philanthropic activities and community engagement.
The event's success, which raised an impressive £2938.98, underscores the dedication and commitment of Aspen Place's management team and all involved. Their leadership and vision, coupled with the generous contributions from sponsors who provided items for the silent auction, brought together individuals from across the community to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.
As we celebrate this achievement, let us continue to embrace opportunities to support local causes and strengthen the bonds that make our community a place of compassion and solidarity. Stay tuned for future events and initiatives that embody Aspen Place's spirit of giving and community impact.