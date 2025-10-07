Atlantic adventurer recounts 3,000-mile row at Worthing charity evening

Event Raises Funds for Sussex Hospitals Worthing, West Sussex — An extraordinary tale of endurance, courage, and the power of community captivated guests at the Charmandean Centre this week, as Atlantic rower Sam Weber shared the highs and lows of his epic 3,000-mile journey across the ocean.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a charity dinner and talk, the Sussex-based adventurer held the audience spellbound as he recalled the 53-day row earlier this year. From surviving 25-foot waves to a terrifying night-time capsize and a close encounter with a pod of killer whales, Sam’s story was nothing short of remarkable.

The event raised £876 for My University Hospitals Sussex, a charity that supports hospitals across the region including Worthing and Chichester. The charity works to enhance patient care, support NHS staff, and fund pioneering research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Price, Special Projects Fundraiser at the charity, praised the evening:

Sam Weber Captivates the audience during his talk

“Hearing the inspirational story of Atlantic rower Sam Weber was a reminder of what determination and community spirit can achieve. I truly enjoyed the evening and am grateful for the support given to our work — which helps deliver vital services to our local hospitals.”

Reflecting on the night, Sam Weber said: “It’s been over nine months since returning from the Atlantic row, but sharing that journey again was incredibly special. Reliving the challenges — from the capsize to the resilience required — was deeply moving. Hearing how it resonated with the audience meant a lot to me.”

He added that his path into extreme fundraising began over a decade ago through Freemasonry: “I’m proud to share how Freemasonry helped shape my values and outlook. The lessons in leadership, empathy, and mindset have stayed with me through every adventure. Partnering with a new charity like My University Hospitals Sussex makes these events even more meaningful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening was organised with support from Freemasons of West Sussex, who continue to champion community-focused charitable work.

Find out more:

Freemasonry in West Sussex: www.wgsm.co.uk

My University Hospitals Sussex: www.myuhsussex.org

The Charmandean Centre: www.charmandeancentre.co.uk