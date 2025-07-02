Autumn Show and Horse Trials returns to South of England Showground this September

The South of England Agricultural Society is delighted to announce that this year’s Autumn Show & Horse Trials will take place on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September. Running from 9am to 5pm each day at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, this much-loved event promises a packed weekend of ‘have a go’ activities and countryside fun for all ages, including four-legged members of the family.

Following the success of recent years, the 2025 Autumn Show & Horse Trials will once again host the esteemed South of England International CCI*** and CCI** Horse Trials, affiliated with British Eventing and the international FEI. With the South of England Horse Trials now marking its 49th year at the Showground, it continues to attract leading and international equestrian talent, with spectators able to watch top-tier riders compete in the dressage, showjumping and cross-country phases.

Beyond the equestrian events, visitors can enjoy a variety of displays and activities celebrating rural skills and country life, including expert falconry and horsemanship displays, game cooking demonstrations, chainsaw carving, sheep shearing, and bushcraft workshops. There’s also vintage farm machinery, steam engines and a Scammell area. For those eager to have a go themselves, there will be opportunities to try archery, axe throwing, fly casting, laser clay shooting and more.

The spirit of the harvest season will be on full display, with competitions and showcases from local Women’s Institutes, the South of England Honey Show, and the Horticulture area, featuring vegetables, flowers, fruit and more.

Dog enthusiasts will be in their element, with a wide range of canine attractions including terrier racing, long dog demonstrations, rare breed and working gundogs, and a special display by Lowland Search & Rescue Dogs. Visitors can also get involved directly by trying out dog agility or scurries with their own pets, adding an extra layer of fun for the whole family.

For children, the funfair, activity trail, animal barn with farm animals, and mini train rides promise endless fun. And everyone will enjoy indulging in delicious food and drinks, as well as exploring the fantastic shopping opportunities available throughout the event from local and independent traders.

Corrie Ince, Show Director for the South of England Agricultural Society, commented:

“We are so pleased to be bringing the Autumn Show & Horse Trials back for 2025. Not only does the weekend offer a wonderful mix of equestrian sport, countryside traditions and family fun, but it also plays a vital role in supporting our charity’s mission. Our shows create a deeper connection between the public and the land, highlighting the importance of agriculture and rural industries. Every ticket purchased helps us fund educational initiatives, support young people in land-based careers, and provide grants for those working in farming and related sectors across the South East. So, by joining us, you’re not just enjoying a great day out, you’re helping secure the future of our countryside.”

Tickets for the Autumn Show & Horse Trials are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £13.95 for adults and £12.15 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 19th September 2025). Children under 16 go free (suggested donation of £2 for children). Dogs are welcome.