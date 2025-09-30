Award and Quality marks for group which puts railways at heart of communities

The organisation which works in south east England to connect communities to their railways has received formal recognition of the quality of its work. Lewes Deputy Mayor Councillor Adrian Ross presented Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) with a Community Action Sussex award for giving the community a sense of ownership and pride in their railway stations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCRP has also been told by the Department for Transport that its accreditation has been renewed because of its efforts to serve people and places on its Community Rail lines. Additionally, SCRP Education Team have been awarded a quality mark for its work in schools and colleges.

Fiona Morton, SCRP chief executive, said: “These awards are a recognition of the high standards we achieve. This provides assurance to others, including potential funders and partners that the partnership adopts a collaborative approach and is worthy of the trust from others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recognition gives us access to the Community Rail Development Fund, which allows us to contribute significant funds to a number of different development areas. These include: upgrading station buildings and opening as community hubs as at Battle, Bishopstone, Crowborough and Farnborough North (Reg’s Garden); taking practical action to combat climate change by getting people to leave their cars behind, use trains and improve bus, cycling and walking connections through Try the Train projects; promoting safe independent rail travel to young people and ‘SEND’ (Special Educational Need and Disabilities) groups through the ‘Go Learn’ and Go Train’ education programmes; and highlight stations as gateways to attractions, celebrate local heroes through our recent blue plaques project and improve the station environment.

Fiona Morton CEO Southeast Communities Rail Partnership accepts Community Action Award

“We work in partnership with train operating companies, Network Rail, and the local community. We provide a forum where business, community and local volunteers get involved constructively with their vital community asset, their railway station, and services. This work becomes even more important as train companies come into public ownership”

Tim Barkley, SCRP Chair of Directors, added: “Community Rail is vital to local communities and will play an important role when responsibilities for transport is devolved to unitary authorities. Good transport links drive the economy. The railway creates connectivity, economic growth, jobs, housing, social cohesion, and sustainability. It’s a great organisation to support and we thank all our staff, volunteers and many supporters who have made these awards possible.”

The organisation began as Sussex Community Rail Partnership in 2004 operating on one stretch of line between Uckfield in East Sussex and Oxted in Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership now has 10 lines working with five train operators at 130 stations across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire, and south-west London.

More information on the work of the SCRP can be found at https://www.southeastcrp.org/