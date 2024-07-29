Award of long service clasp and coronation medal to John
Being awarded a 7th clasp is so rare due to the amount of time it takes to be eligible for such an award, with it being 12 years of volunteer service to achieve the medal on its own and a further six years for each bar totalling a combined 54 years volunteering, a monumental effort helping to improve the lives of so many young people from all over the county and further afield on many many courses over the years.
John first started volunteering in Sussex with Rye unit in the mid 1970s when he moved to Sussex from London, having previously spent time with Kingston Uniy in the capital.
His dedication was soon rewarded with an appointment to the role of First Lieutenant, second in command of the unit.
By the mid 1980s it was time for a new challenge. The opportunity arose to take charge of TS Hastings, one of the biggest units in Sussex.
John was doing such a good job with the unit it wasn't long before the then District Officer came calling and appointed John as his assistant whilst still being in charge of the unit.
Fast forward again to the start of 1993 and it was time for another new challenge, with John stepping into the role of District Officer for Sussex, being in overall control of six units and hundreds of young people.
This was a period of sustained success for the district. John also stepped back into command of Hastings unit in times of need to provide the continuity needed at the time when the unit was between permanent command teams.
He continues to be an active and important member of the district team providing guidance and support for all of us that attempt to fill his shoes, there is no better calming voice in times of crisis as there isn't a situation that he hasn't seen and his ability to calmly talk us through has been invaluable.
In recent years John has been invited by Eastbourne Sea Cadets to be their unit president whilst maintaining a role with the district team and links with other local charities and something that's been very special to him, links to Oudenaarde in Belgium where he has joined them yearly for events to celebrate the links between the 2 towns.
John has found it more difficult recently due to ill health to carry out duties at his normal pace, but has been as active as possible and still finds it difficult to go out without one of the hundreds of people who's lives he's touched stopping him to say hello.
Thanks must also go to Lt Cdr (SCC) Alison Kennedy and John at Sussex Medal Services for organising and the mounting of the bar and medal in such a timely manner to the highest standard.
