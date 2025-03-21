Award winning climate activist Dr Cécile Ndjebet visits Wakehurst
On Tuesday, she spent the morning with a local Sussex school Eco Club, counting pollinators on Wakehurst's Trees for Bees trail and engaging in a discussion about how young people could drive change in their schools and communities. Dr Ndjebet then had a tour of the Wakehurst landscape from Head of Landscape and Horticulture Iain Parkinson, and visited the Millennium Seed Bank.
Dr Ndjebet said of her trip to Wakehurst: "I was very lucky to visit Wakehurst and learned so much during my visit. I was very pleased to meet with a group of young people while I was there and was inspired by the work they are doing in the landscape with them. The way they are documenting and researching nature is very important and something I will take back to my country. I also visited the Millenium Seed Bank and met with scientists who shared information with me that I will be able to share with the women and communities I work with who are urgently trying to restore their lands with forests.
"We can see the effects of climate change and we need the kinds of solutions that are being developed by people here at Kew, Wakehurst and in the MSB."
"