Balcombe Primary School benefits from share of South East Water’s Community Chest Fund

Balcombe Primary School is one of 10 good causes across the south east which are sharing a £20,000 bounty thanks to South East Water’s Community Chest Fund.

The decision on where to place the money out of a record number of applications from 189 good causes was taken by a panel of five South East Water employees from all parts of the business, but all with an interest in raising money for good causes.

A grant of £2,000, awarded to the school, is to pay for a new weather station and improvements to the pond.

Wendy Millbanks, Headteacher of Balcombe Primary School, said: “Our new weather station will enable the children to use technology to monitor and analyse weather patterns more effectively, supporting teaching and learning of Geography and Science.

“Our pond is a much-loved resource, used by all children, but it is in need of repair to ensure that pond dipping and close examination of the flora and fauna within it can be carried out safely.

“What remains, once the weather station is set up, will pay for materials for its repair along with equipment for our students to carry out pond dipping and identification.”

Tanya Sephton, Customer Services Director, South East Water said: “This award from our Community Chest fund will create a link for the students between rainfall and the water environment which, if appreciated at a young age, will stay with them for life."